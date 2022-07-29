National Day decor, gearing up for the Commonwealth Games: What politicians are up to this week

SINGAPORE - The Straits Times looks at what politicians, and the politically related, are up to in this weekly series.

In this edition, we look at how politicians and their constituencies are gearing up for National Day, how one office-holder is trying out the different sports that Singapore is being represented in at the Commonwealth Games, and an update from a Progress Singapore Party member.

Look out for the latest edition of the series every Friday, and check out past ones here.

National Day ready

It's the time of the year again where Housing Board estates are decked out in red and white decor, each trying to one up the other with a bigger and more spectacular display.

In a Facebook post on Wednesday (July 27), Defence Minister Ng Eng Hen consolidated various displays across the island - from Bishan to Woodlands to Choa Chu Kang, with several towns choosing to use the national flag to form 57 - Singapore's age this year.