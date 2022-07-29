National Day decor, gearing up for the Commonwealth Games: What politicians are up to this week

SINGAPORE - The Straits Times looks at what politicians, and the politically related, are up to in this weekly series.
In this edition, we look at how politicians and their constituencies are gearing up for National Day, how one office-holder is trying out the different sports that Singapore is being represented in at the Commonwealth Games, and an update from a Progress Singapore Party member.
National Day ready
It's the time of the year again where Housing Board estates are decked out in red and white decor, each trying to one up the other with a bigger and more spectacular display.
In a Facebook post on Wednesday (July 27), Defence Minister Ng Eng Hen consolidated various displays across the island - from Bishan to Woodlands to Choa Chu Kang, with several towns choosing to use the national flag to form 57 - Singapore's age this year.
Mountbatten MP Lim Biow Chuan shared photos of Tanjong Rhu pier decked out with flags and streamers - an eye-catching sight from afar.
For those looking forward to this year's National Day Parade, Dr Ng and Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat have posted sneak peeks from the previews.
MP tries it out
Ever been slung over someone's shoulder? Senior Parliamentary Secretary for Culture, Community and Youth Eric Chua has experienced it first-hand and given it the thumbs up.
In a Facebook post on Wednesday, Mr Chua posted a photo of himself being fireman-lifted by a Team Singapore wrestler - while wearing a smile from ear to ear.
In a series of posts over the past month, Mr Chua, who is also Senior Parliamentary Secretary for Social and Family Development, has been showcasing the different sports that Singapore is being represented in at the Commonwealth Games. He has tried his hand at lawn-bowling and gymnastics - and even learnt to point his toes as he struck a pose with the Team Singapore rhythmic gymnasts - while meeting other athletes who are travelling to the Games.
A total of 67 Team Singapore athletes will be competing in nine sports - athletics, badminton, gymnastics, lawn bowling, para-powerlifting, swimming and para-swimming, table tennis, weightlifting and wrestling.
The Commonwealth Games began on Thursday in Birmingham in Britain.
Leaving PSP
Ms Gigene Wong, a Progress Singapore Party candidate in the 2020 General Election, has resigned as a member of the party.
In a Facebook post on Wednesday, Ms Wong, who contested Hong Kah North against the People Action Party's Dr Amy Khor, said she had also resigned as head of the party's headquarters administration.
"My father has dementia and I want to take care of him," she said.
She added that she is enrolled in a continuing studies course.
"Even so, I hope to help more people in other ways. As long as we have a sincere heart for the country, for the people, it doesn't matter where you are, which party you are in," said Ms Wong.
Ms Wong had spent 20 years working and living in China, with roles in multinational corporations.
During the elections, she said she would move to Hong Kah North if elected.