DPM Lawrence Wong and his wife, and another new TikTok account: What politicians are up to this week

When Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Lawrence Wong was chosen by his fourth-generation People's Action Party colleagues as their leader in April this year, curiosity peaked about him and his personal life.

And one of the things people were interested about: just who his wife is. From April 10 to 16, the search terms "Lawrence Wong and wife" reached its peak popularity, based on Google Trends.

But most people were unlikely to have found many pictures of Ms Loo Tze Lui, who has mostly kept out of the spotlight.

This week, though, she made a guest appearance as Mr Wong and Senior Minister Teo Chee Hean hosted a special guest, Brunei Crown Prince Al-Muhtadee Billah, during his visit to Singapore for the 8th Singapore-Brunei Young Leaders' Programme.

Ms Loo, who is Mr Wong's second wife - his first marriage in his 20s had ended in an amicable divorce due to incompatibility - had accompanied him on a visit to River Wonders with their foreign guests.

In some photos posted by Mr Teo, she is standing close to Mr Wong, together with Crown Prince Billah, his wife Princess Sarah, and their children, Princess Muneerah Madhul, Prince Muhammad Aiman and Princess Faathimah Az-Zahraa'.