S’pore to mark Drug Victims Remembrance Day every May

SINGAPORE – Drug abusers, their families and loved ones are victims of drug traffickers and the lucrative drug trade.

It is for this reason that from 2024 Singapore will designate every third Friday of May as Drug Victims Remembrance Day, said Minister for Home Affairs K. Shanmugam on Feb 29.

The first one will fall on May 17.

He was speaking in Parliament during the debate on the Ministry of Home Affairs’ (MHA) budget.

Mr Shanmugam said the day will be to remember victims of drug abuse, and the government, schools, and institutes of higher learning will be organising various activities that day.

He said: “Activism usually focuses on drug traffickers and the penalties they face. But there are thousands of others whom we should think about.

“These others are the victims of the drug traffickers and the lucrative drug trade – the abusers who suffer, their families, their loved ones. They are forgotten in activism.

“But we must remember them and we must remember the suffering that they have gone through and the harm that drugs have done to them and their families.”