Worrying increase in young, female drug abusers arrested in 2023: CNB

SINGAPORE - More than half of new drug abusers arrested in 2023 were below the age of 30, with figures from the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) showing an increase in the use of illegal substances among women and the young.

Official figures released on Feb 14 showed the number of drug abusers arrested in 2023 was up by 10 per cent to 3,101, as compared with 2,826 arrested in 2022.

Of those arrested in 2023, 944 were new drug abusers, an 18 per cent increase from 802 in 2022.

More than half of the new abusers arrested were below the age of 30. Among them were five 14-year-olds, who were the youngest abusers to be arrested.

In a release, CNB director Sam Tee said: “We are very concerned that drug abuse seems to be starting at a much younger age... we are also seeing more female abusers.”

In total, 454 female drug abusers were arrested in 2023 as compared with 408 in 2022. Among the new abusers in 2023, 182 were female, as compared with 171 in 2022.

The number of cannabis users arrested was also the highest in a decade, jumping by 17 per cent to 277 in 2023, from 236 in 2022.

Mr Tee said liberal attitudes towards drugs globally have shifted public attitudes in Singapore.

He said: “The global drug situation is worsening. More drugs are being produced and more countries are taking a softer approach towards drug control.

“Lobbying by drug producers and other groups with a similar interest to liberalise the drug regime, through well-funded marketing campaigns, has also shifted public attitudes towards ‘softer’ drugs such as cannabis, and the misperception that these drugs are harmless.”

The 2022 Health and Lifestyle Survey conducted by the Institute of Mental Health found that the mean age of onset of drug abuse in Singapore was 15.9 years, with 41.8 per cent of abusers saying they started taking drugs before the age of 18.

Many had consumed the drugs at home or at their friend’s home.

The National Drug Perception Survey 2023 conducted by the National Council Against Drug Abuse (NCADA) found that 23.8 per cent of youth here either thought drug-taking was fine as long as it did not harm others, or were ambivalent about it.