New inter-ministry committee to look into drug use among Singapore youths

SINGAPORE - A new committee will be set up to look into drug use among youth, following an Institute of Mental Health (IMH) study which found that the starting mean age for drug consumption among Singaporeans and permanent residents was 15.9 years.

The Inter-Ministry Committee on Drug Prevention for Youths, which will focus on drug prevention efforts, was announced by Minister for Home Affairs and Law K. Shanmugam on the sidelines of his visit on Tuesday to Pertapis Halfway House, where he launched a new programme to train the home’s residents in work skills.

“We will try and see how we can focus on drug prevention efforts in homes – through parents – in schools, in the community, in national service. We’ve got to approach this from many different aspects,” he said at a doorstop interview.

The committee is chaired by Mr Shanmugam and will involve the Education, Social and Family Development, Culture, Community and Youth, Defence, Communications and Information, and Health ministries, as well as the People’s Association.

It is made up of seven senior ministers of state, ministers of state and senior parliamentary secretaries from the various ministries. It will look into developing a whole-of-government response to the drug problem among youth, with a focus on drug prevention, and will start in the third quarter of this year.

Responding to a question from the media, Mr Shanmugam said: “How do we try and get the message across that drugs are a serious problem?

“It has gotten across to many Singaporeans, or most Singaporeans, I would say. We need to emphasise it, drive it home further. Also, we have to approach the young people themselves.”

He added: “That is why we need to work with the parents, with the community, with the schools, national service – in a variety of different ways. And send the message, give them alternatives, give them opportunities to think about it, think carefully, and try to keep them out of trouble.”