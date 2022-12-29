Ex-Ngee Ann Poly lecturer gets jail, fine for making racist remarks, having obscene films

SINGAPORE - A former Ngee Ann Polytechnic senior lecturer, who was seen in a viral video last year making racist remarks to an inter-ethnic couple, was on Thursday sentenced to five weeks’ jail and a $6,000 fine.

Tan Boon Lee, 61, had earlier pleaded guilty to two charges – one count of wounding an individual’s racial feelings and another of possessing obscene films. Two other charges were taken into consideration for his sentencing.

In sentencing him, Principal District Judge Victor Yeo said Tan’s remarks were “most troubling” as they insinuated that there was something wrong with being a certain race, and could thus undermine racial harmony in Singapore.

“I cannot ignore the embarrassment and hurt felt by (the couple) and the public disquiet generated. He had clearly crossed the line,” the judge said.

On June 5, 2021, Tan, who was at the time a lecturer at Ngee Ann Polytechnic’s engineering department, directed racist remarks at Mr Dave Parkash, 26, in the vicinity of Angullia Park in Orchard Road.

Mr Parkash, a Singaporean who is half-Indian and half-Filipino, was with his girlfriend, Ms Jacqueline Ho, at the time.

The couple were walking towards a carpark in Orchard Boulevard when Tan crossed paths with them and made the comment that it was “such a disgrace, Indian man with a Chinese girl”.

Ms Ho, who is half-Thai and half-Singaporean Chinese, recorded the confrontation that followed and Mr Parkash shared the nine-minute-long video on Facebook.

In it, Tan accused Mr Parkash of “preying on a Chinese girl”. He also said a Chinese woman should not be with an Indian man.

Tan added: “The only thing is when you’re preying on Chinese girl, I tell you the Chinese don’t like it.”

He also told Mr Parkash: “If you are proud of your own race, you marry somebody Indian.”

Tan then said Mr Parkash’s girlfriend’s parents would be disgraced that she was dating an Indian man.

He added: “You do not see a Chinese guy going to an Indian girl. There is a reason. There is something wrong with the race, there is something wrong with the colour. If she is an Indian you may not like her. (Your girlfriend) is Chinese.”

About a month after his outburst, Tan issued a formal apology on Facebook.