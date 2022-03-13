How do young people view drugs and what does it mean for Singapore?

Fewer drug addicts were arrested last year, but the authorities are concerned that 60 per cent of new abusers nabbed were aged 30 and under, a group that they say holds liberal drug views.

If nothing is done to address this and other challenges, there is a real risk of young people becoming the next generation of drug abusers, Minister of State for Home Affairs Muhammad Faishal Ibrahim has warned.

“It is worrying that young people are adopting more liberal attitudes towards drugs,” he said, citing a survey conducted in 2020 by the National Council Against Drug Abuse.

