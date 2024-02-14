Repeat drug abusers raise 2-year recidivism rate; highest number of inmates in rehab centres since 2008

SINGAPORE - Since dropping to a 30-year low in 2021, the recidivism rate for the local inmate population within two years of release has been rising in the last two years.

This is according to the 2023 statistics released by the Singapore Prison Service (SPS) on Feb 14.

The figures also revealed that there are 3,981 drug rehabilitation centre (DRC) inmates at the two DRCs at Changi Prison Complex’s B5 institution and Selarang Park Complex, and female DRC inmates at Institution A4. According to publicly available statistics, this is the highest number since 2008.

Among the Singaporean and permanent resident offenders released from SPS custody in 2021, 22 per cent were detained, sentenced to jail, or given a day reporting order within two years of their release, according to the SPS data.

This is higher than the 20.4 per cent for the 2020 release cohort and the 20 per cent for the 2019 release cohort.

SPS said the increase between the 2021 and 2020 cohorts was largely due to the rise in the recidivism rate of repeat drug abusers.

“Inmates with drug antecedents are about three times more likely to re-offend than those without. It is therefore important to continue focusing our efforts on the rehabilitation and reintegration of drug abusers,” it said.

The recidivism rate of those with at least one prior drug conviction for offences that include trafficking, consumption and possession was 29.2 per cent for the 2021 release cohort. This figure is 9.4 per cent for those without drug antecedents.

Speaking to the media during a briefing session on Feb 14, Assistant Commissioner of Prisons Karen Lee, the director, of Community Corrections Command (SPS), said some of the challenges repeat drug offenders face include the lack of pro-social networks because they are in and out of the system, and their inability to hold on to jobs.

According to figures released by the Central Narcotics Bureau on Feb 14, there was a worrying increase in young and female drug abusers arrested in 2023.

SPS said despite the rise in the two-year recidivism rate, the figure remains among the lowest internationally.

It added that the five-year recidivism rate, which stands at 36.8 per cent for the 2018 release cohort, is the lowest in the last five years.

Said SPS: “This improvement in the longer-term desistance of ex-offenders is likely due to the stronger pro-social support they are receiving when they are back in the community.”

The 2023 statistics also revealed that the assault rate in prisons here was 62.6 per 10,000 inmates between April 2022 and March 2023. These cases include any attack on prison officers or assaults on fellow inmates where the victim is seriously injured.

Between April 2012 and March 2021, the yearly assault rates ranged between 24.4 and 48.

The current rate between April and December 2023 stands at 41.4.