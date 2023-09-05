Rapper Subhas Nair gets 6 weeks’ jail for trying to promote feelings of ill will between groups

SINGAPORE - Local rapper Subhas Nair was handed a six-week jail sentence on Tuesday over four counts of trying to promote feelings of ill will between different racial and religious groups in Singapore.

The musician, whose full name is Subhas Govin Prabhakar Nair, 31, had earlier claimed trial before District Judge Shaiffudin Saruwan convicted him of all four charges in July.

The first charge centred on a video by City Revival Church founder Jaime Wong and social media influencer Joanna Theng.

The two women had made remarks linking the gay pride movement to Satan.

Nair responded to the video, posting a message on Instagram on July 25, 2020, stating: “If two Malay Muslims made a video promoting Islam and saying the kinds of hateful things these Chinese Christians said, ISD (Internal Security Department) would have been at the door before they even hit ‘upload’.”

He removed the post on Nov 2, 2020.

In their submissions, Deputy Public Prosecutors Suhas Malhotra and Jordon Li said the obvious message behind Nair’s post is that Malay Muslims are “targeted” by the authorities, while Chinese Christians get “preferential treatment”.

On the first day of his trial on March 21, 2023, Nair, who is represented by lawyer Suang Wijaya, admitted he had posted messages which the prosecution described as inflammatory comments on race and religion.

But Nair denied he had done so in an attempt to promote ill will between different racial and religious groups in Singapore.

He also testified that the video by the two women contained “hate speech”, adding: “We need to admonish statements like these.”

The DPPs said his explanations were unbelievable, stressing that Nair had admitted during the trial that it was his decision to refer to Ms Wong and Ms Theng by their race and religion as identifiers.

The prosecutors added: “If his intent was indeed to admonish hate speech as he claimed in court, there was no reason to draw specific attention to the race and religion of the people using the hate speech.”

Nair’s second and third charges involved another Instagram post which was his response to a news article linked to a Mr Chan Jia Xing, then 27.

Mr Chan was initially accused of murdering Mr Satheesh Noel Gobidass, 31, at Orchard Towers in July 2019.

Mr Chan’s murder charge was later reduced to that of consorting with a person carrying an offensive weapon in a public place, and he was given a conditional warning in October 2020.