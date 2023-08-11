Singapore Presidential Election 2023: Polling Day on Sept 1, Nomination Day on Aug 22

SINGAPORE - Singaporeans will go to the polls on Sept 1, if more than one person qualifies to run for the presidency.

They will know if they will get to cast their vote or if the election will be a walkover, on Nomination Day, which will be on Aug 22.

The Presidential Elections Committee must screen all presidential hopefuls and inform them of their decision by the day before Nomination Day.

If there is only one eligible candidate, he or she will be declared the President on Nomination Day.

The details were released in a press release by the Elections Department on Friday, announcing that Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong had issued the writ of election.

Polling Day will be declared a public holiday.

The nomination of candidates will take place at the auditorium of the People’s Association at 9 King George’s Avenue.

The Returning Officer will be Mr Tan Meng Dui, the chief executive of the Housing and Development Board.

In a Facebook post on Friday, PM Lee wrote that a few individuals have already stepped forward and made known their intention to run for the Presidency.