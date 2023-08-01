The president’s role and powers: 4 things to know

SINGAPORE - With presidential hopefuls out and about, and another potential candidate expressing interest, the spotlight is now on the role of the President.

Former presidential candidate Tan Kin Lian became the fourth person to show interest this week. He said he has submitted his application for a certificate of eligibility, but has not decided if he will contest. Others who have announced their intention to run are former senior minister Tharman Shanmugaratnam, entrepreneur George Goh, and former GIC investment chief Ng Kok Song.

As the presidential election heats up, here is a guide to the elected presidency and the duties of the office:

The Head of State

Under the Constitution, the president is head of state and the symbol of national unity, and presides over important national events, such as the National Day Parade and the opening of Parliament.

The president also exercises custodial powers as conferred by the Constitution.

The president stands above party politics and therefore cannot be a member of a political party.

Working with Parliament and the Cabinet

The prime minister, who is the head of the government, directs and controls the government, together with the Cabinet.

The Cabinet is collectively responsible to Parliament, which in turn, is responsible for scrutinising and passing legislation. Ultimately, both the Cabinet and Parliament are accountable to the electorate for the laws and policies that they make.

The Constitution requires the president to act on the Cabinet’s advice in exercising his functions, except in specific areas where the Constitution empowers the president to act in his discretion.

The president delivers the address at the opening of Parliament, which is drafted by the government and sets out its agenda.

On the international front, the president represents Singapore in accordance with the country’s foreign policy and advice of the Government. He is not allowed to pursue a different foreign policy

Public Role