President Halimah Yacob will not be running for a second term in upcoming election

SINGAPORE - President Halimah Yacob will not be running for a second term as head of state in the upcoming election.

Her term expires on Sept 13. The election, which is held on a regular six-year cycle, has to be called by then, though there is a possibility of it being called up to a month later.

Madam Halimah announced her decision in a Facebook post on Monday.

She said: “In a few months’ time, the Presidential Election will be held. After very careful consideration, I have decided not to stand for re-election.”

It has been a great honour and privilege to serve as the eighth President of Singapore for the past six years, she said. “The experience has been most inspiring and, at the same time, humbling.”

She added: “I was aware of the tremendous responsibilities of the Presidency when I took office in 2017 and I have tried my best to fulfill them. My aim was to help create a more caring and compassionate society.”

Madam Halimah said she was glad she was never alone on the journey, as she was supported by many Singaporeans who shared strongly with her aim.

“Working together, we strengthened the voices of our communities and uplifted those who are most in need, particularly the disadvantaged and vulnerable among us,” she said.

During her term, the President’s Challenge focused on empowering persons with disabilities, building a digitally inclusive society and supporting caregivers, among others.

Madam Halimah added that she was very proud of Singaporeans who stood together during the Covid-19 pandemic to support each other, which enabled the country to transit safely to its present state.

“Our social cohesion was put to the test, and we passed with flying colours,” she said.

“Many foreign leaders whom I met while representing Singapore internationally to strengthen our bilateral relations, had expressed their respect and admiration for our good system of governance, underpinned by strong social cohesion among our multi-racial and multi-religious society.”