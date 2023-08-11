Bell, book, pen and more: 8 symbols presidential hopefuls can use in election

SINGAPORE - A book, bell, flower, pen and dove are among the eight suggested symbols that presidential hopefuls can use to represent them in the upcoming election.

These symbols will be placed next to the names of candidates on ballot papers, and can be used in campaigning if there is a contest for the presidency on Polling Day, which is on Sept 1.

The candidates can choose from the list of eight approved symbols – which also include a flashlight, tree and magnifying glass – before 12.30pm on Nomination Day on Aug 22.

The list was published on Friday on the government e-Gazette website, after being approved by Returning Officer Tan Meng Dui, who is the chief executive of the Housing Board.

The Elections Department (ELD) announced the dates for Nomination Day and Polling Day the same day, kick-starting the process for the nation’s ninth president to be elected.

The ELD website said that the symbol will be allocated by the Returning Officer on Nomination Day.

Alternatively, candidates can submit their own symbol for approval by the Returning Officer.

If they wish to use their own symbol, they are advised to submit their requests to the Returning Officer early by uploading the design of the symbol via candidate services on the ELD website.

The symbol has to be 400 pixels by 400 pixels.

The submission should also include a description of the symbol, using not more than five English words.

Under the Presidential Elections Act, a candidate must not be allocated any symbol which is of any racial or religious significance or which denotes or implies an affiliation with any political party.