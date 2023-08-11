Tan Kin Lian, former NTUC Income chief executive, launches presidential bid

SINGAPORE - Presidential hopeful Tan Kin Lian said he intends to “play an active role” in carrying out the two key duties of the president, which he said are the use and investment of the reserves, and to approve the recommendations of persons to be appointed to the top levels of the public service.

Beyond these two constitutional duties, Mr Tan, 75, said he has a vision to use the president’s office to influence policies that would make life better for the people of Singapore.

Mr Tan launched his bid with the theme of “Bring back trust, give us hope” on Friday at a press conference at Copthorne King’s Hotel.

He also introduced his proposer, Mr Tan Jee Say. Both men had contested in the 2011 presidential election.

He introduced his seconder, Mr Lim Tean, who is founder of political party People’s Voice (PV). Mr Prabu Ramachandran, a former candidate from PV at the 2020 General Election, was introduced as the principal election agent.

Mr Tan was accompanied by his wife, Madam Tay Siew Hong, 67.

Noting that Singapore’s sovereign funds had made losses in the past year, Mr Tan said it should be accepted that the market values of investments will fluctuate from year to year according to the underlying conditions of the global economy.

“We should not judge the performance of the past year with the benefit of hindsight and with inadequate knowledge of the actual conditions that influence the investment decisions,” he said.

He added that there are valuable lessons to be learnt from the recent experience to make better policy and operating decisions in the future.

“The actual monitoring will be the duty of the board of directors, but they will receive my advice and guidance on the approach to be taken,” he said.

He said that he intended to work with the Government to ensure that the past reserves are used wisely for the benefit of current and future generations.

Apart from managing the reserves, Mr Tan said the second key duty he intended to carry out would be to ensure that the right people are at the top levels of the public service.

“I believe that the active involvement of the president and a new direction are necessary to give a new vigour to our governance,” said Mr Tan.

Using presidential office to influence policy

Beyond his constitutional duties, Mr Tan said that as president, he would focus on three fundamental areas crucial to the well-being of citizens: bringing down the cost of living, ensuring affordable housing for all and securing jobs.

“Now, I must clarify that I don’t intend to be an adversary to the elected Government. On the contrary, I hope to work in collaboration with the Government to achieve the goals stated above,” he said.

Mr Tan said his vision was to build a nation where people are united and live in harmony.