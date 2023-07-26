Tharman launches bid for presidency, cautions against ‘artificial distinctions’ based on past affiliations

SINGAPORE - Former senior minister Tharman Shanmugaratnam officially launched his bid for the presidency, themed “Respect for All”, at a press conference on Wednesday.
Outlining a vision of being a “president for a new era”, Mr Tharman also cautioned against judging candidates based on past affiliations, rather than their track record.
He emphasised his moral compass, integrity and independence of mind “that have underpinned everything I’ve tried to do so far”, and which remain relevant in this next role that he hopes to take on.
Mr Tharman’s potential competitors – entrepreneur George Goh and former GIC investment chief Ng Kok Song – have been emphasising their independence, since announcing their bids for the presidency. Both men have stressed that they have never been affiliated with the ruling party.
Mr Tharman, 66, said on Wednesday that there is a difference between independence from past affiliation with a political party, and independence of mind and character. He cited the example of former president Ong Teng Cheong, who was chairman of the People’s Action Party (PAP) for 12 years.
“No one would regard him as having been less independent because of his past association and leadership within the PAP. It comes down to character, comes down to being independent-minded,” he said.
As with Mr Ong, Mr Tharman said he is advantaged to have been in politics, as he became experienced in working on policies, understood the complexities of running government, and played an international role for Singapore.
“I have no regrets at all of having been in the PAP and serving as a politician for 22 years, both in the Cabinet as well as on the ground. I have no regrets being part of that team – it is what has enriched me.”
It would “weaken the system” for the long term if potential candidates are going to have their ability or suitability questioned on the basis of whether they had a past or close association with the Government, he said.
This is particularly so for the public sector qualifying track, as almost all top civil servants are appointed by the prime minister or one of his ministers on his advice, he said. “If we rule them out, I think that would really weaken the system.”
Mr Tharman emphasised that besides his expertise and experience, he brings integrity and independence of mind that he is known for, both within and outside of the Government.
While he is no longer bound by collective decisions, having left government, Mr Tharman said: “But I’m the same person. I don’t have to change my colours like a chameleon.”
He added that in his view, the other two aspirants are both worthy candidates. “Let’s not draw these artificial distinctions based on past affiliations,” he said. “Let’s look at the positive attributes of each candidate... that’s what we should judge them on.”
Asked for his thoughts on a possible scenario where the other two candidates do not qualify and there is a walkover, Mr Tharman said he hoped there would be at least one candidate who qualifies, if not more – but it is not for him to say who “exactly qualifies”.
Building a culture of respect
Mr Tharman said he entered the race because he believes very strongly in the need to evolve Singapore’s culture, some of its norms, and the way people work with each other, so that the Republic remains a shining spot in the world for the future.
The challenges Singapore and the world face today are more fundamental, as “we are in a time of transition”, he said.
All countries will be tested in new ways, he added, with global crises – whether economic, geopolitical or environmental – breaking out more frequently.
Domestically, Singaporeans are having more diverse views, and the challenge is to avoid becoming a divided society.
“It’s one thing to have different views. It’s another thing to disrespect each other, become more distant from each other,” he said.
“So we must be a democracy with more space for diverse views, civil society, but a democracy with a strong centre that gives Singaporeans confidence in the future.”
In his 22 years on the ground, Mr Tharman said he has built a “culture of empathy (and) mutual respect” within the community together with his wife, Ms Jane Ittogi, and created initiatives to help the deeply disadvantaged.
Hence, when speaking of being a unifying figure, it is not rhetorical or aspirational, but comes from a real track record and trying to find common ground among people of different political leanings, he said.
Elaborating on the theme of his campaign, Mr Tharman said there is a “respect deficit” in many parts of the world, and Singapore will not succeed in creating a more inclusive society through policies alone.
Rather, he added, there is a need to deepen the culture of respect in Singapore – whether of the poor who are trying to uplift themselves, those pursuing alternative paths in the arts, or those with different views and political leanings.
“It is not something that can be commanded from the top. It has to be something that has to be supported on the ground,” he said, stressing the need for ground initiatives and mutual help.
“Over time, you slowly build a culture that is different from before: more resilience, more solidarity, more sense of sameness among Singaporeans.”
Ms Ittogi said the couple had focused on helping the disadvantaged over the years in their work on the ground, such as youth who are poor or from troubled families, as well as former inmates, and struggling families.
Their experience is that patience, acceptance and non-judgment is what turns those being helped from supplicants to volunteers and leaders, she said.
Team behind Tharman introduced
On Wednesday, Mr Tharman also unveiled his proposer, seconder and eight assenters. All were present at the press conference.
Mr Thomas Chua, president of the Singapore Federation of Chinese Clan Associations and former nominated MP, will be his proposer.
Mr Mohammad Alami Musa, former president of the Islamic Religious Council of Singapore (Muis) and current non-resident ambassador to Algeria, will be Mr Tharman’s seconder.
Each potential presidential candidate has to form a team of 10 who will have to sign the nomination form, which has to be submitted on Nomination Day. The date has not been announced.
On Nomination Day, candidates will also have to submit the certificate of eligibility issued by the Presidential Elections Committee. In the past, candidates were informed of the status of their certificate application within a few days of Nomination Day.
Candidates will also have to submit their community certificates and political donation certificate. Mr Tharman had announced in June his intention to run for president. He resigned from the PAP and the Government on July 7.
Mr Tharman’s eight assenters are:
- Mr Hassan Ahmad, special adviser to interfaith non-profit organisation Humanity Matters
- Mr Ho Kwon Ping, founder and executive chairman of hospitality group Banyan Tree Group
- Ms Kamsinah Sadar, general manager of charity Tasek Jurong
- Mr Kim Whye Kee, ceramicist and founder of Qi Pottery and co-founder of Beacon of Life, an initiative that helps at-risk youth
- Ms Mary Liew, president of the National Trades Union Congress
- Mr Lim Siong Guan, former group president of GIC and former head of the civil service
- Mr Royston Tan, film director and creative director of the 2023 National Day Parade
- Professor Veera Sekaran, professor in practice at the National University of Singapore.
Mr Lim Siong Guan said that when he was asked to be an assenter, the question in his mind was whether Mr Tharman was prepared to disagree with proposals he would have himself put forth when he was still in the Government.
“My conclusion was, he had a steadfastness of character. He had that clarity of thought, a willingness to re-examine proposals and re-examine situations,” said Mr Lim.
“These are all elements which made me convinced that, yes, here is a man who always wants to do what is good and right for Singapore.”
Mr Ho Kwon Ping said “independence by itself is overrated (as it) simply means nobody can tell me what to do”.
“But if you don’t have that moral integrity, that sense of purpose, that consistent worldview and proven capability to get things done while maintaining your own independence of mind, then sheer independence by itself doesn’t mean to me very much,” he added.
It is also important that Singapore has a president who is not only non-partisan, but who can also speak to the world on issues of global significance, such as global income inequality, climate change and a collapsing financial system, he added.
Mr Kim Whye Kee said that when he first began volunteering in Taman Jurong, he wore a long-sleeved shirt to hide his tattoos.
It was Mr Tharman and his wife who encouraged him to be himself, he said, and later on encouraged him to go to school. Mr Kim graduated with a degree in fine arts from Lasalle College of the Arts and is now a full-time artist.
“They gave me a way out. A way out of prison, out of poverty, a way out of being low-educated,” he said.
Editor’s Note: An earlier version of this story referred to the event as the official launch of Mr Tharman’s campaign for the presidency. This was based on the invitation to the media to cover the event. A spokesman for Mr Tharman’s bid has, however, clarified that the event was “the launch of his platform and the introduction of his proposer, seconder and assentors”. The spokesman added that the event was not the launch of an election campaign because the official electoral campaign does not start until after (the close of proceedings on) Nomination Day, the date for which has yet to be announced. The story has been edited following this clarification.