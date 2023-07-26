Tharman launches bid for presidency, cautions against ‘artificial distinctions’ based on past affiliations

SINGAPORE - Former senior minister Tharman Shanmugaratnam officially launched his bid for the presidency, themed “Respect for All”, at a press conference on Wednesday.

Outlining a vision of being a “president for a new era”, Mr Tharman also cautioned against judging candidates based on past affiliations, rather than their track record.

He emphasised his moral compass, integrity and independence of mind “that have underpinned everything I’ve tried to do so far”, and which remain relevant in this next role that he hopes to take on.

Mr Tharman’s potential competitors – entrepreneur George Goh and former GIC investment chief Ng Kok Song – have been emphasising their independence, since announcing their bids for the presidency. Both men have stressed that they have never been affiliated with the ruling party.

Mr Tharman, 66, said on Wednesday that there is a difference between independence from past affiliation with a political party, and independence of mind and character. He cited the example of former president Ong Teng Cheong, who was chairman of the People’s Action Party (PAP) for 12 years.

“No one would regard him as having been less independent because of his past association and leadership within the PAP. It comes down to character, comes down to being independent-minded,” he said.

As with Mr Ong, Mr Tharman said he is advantaged to have been in politics, as he became experienced in working on policies, understood the complexities of running government, and played an international role for Singapore.

“I have no regrets at all of having been in the PAP and serving as a politician for 22 years, both in the Cabinet as well as on the ground. I have no regrets being part of that team – it is what has enriched me.”

It would “weaken the system” for the long term if potential candidates are going to have their ability or suitability questioned on the basis of whether they had a past or close association with the Government, he said.

This is particularly so for the public sector qualifying track, as almost all top civil servants are appointed by the prime minister or one of his ministers on his advice, he said. “If we rule them out, I think that would really weaken the system.”