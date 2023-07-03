Ridout Road issue not about allegations of corruption, but optics: Pritam

SINGAPORE - The crux of the debate over the renting of state-owned black-and-white bungalows by two Cabinet ministers is not about allegations of corruption, but the question of political optics, said Leader of the Opposition Pritam Singh.

Among the issues that the Workers’ Party (WP) chief raised in Parliament on Monday was the decision in 2017 by Home Affairs and Law Minister K. Shanmugam to ask the then deputy secretary of the Ministry of Law (MinLaw) for a list of state properties available to the public for rent.

This was before Mr Shanmugam had appointed a property agent to represent him to rent the colonial bungalow at 26 Ridout Road, at the same time recusing himself from the “chain of command”.

“The fact of the matter here is, I don’t believe anybody is making an allegation that the minister is corrupt (or) somebody is corrupt in the system... Singaporeans are not making that point. I think it’s quite clear to me,” Mr Singh said.

“The issue I think we’re having to deal with here is the ministerial code of conduct, and a specific course of action that was taken by the minister when he instructed his (deputy secretary) to get some information,” he added.

“It is quite incongruous, in the eyes of many, for a minister to be asking a civil servant details which pertain to information for his personal use,” Mr Singh later said in an exchange with Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, who rose up to speak several hours into the parliamentary session.

“Does the Prime Minister not agree that actually, this is an issue that has been flagged out, and that there is a better way to address a problem of a similar nature when it crops up?”

People’s Action Party MP Sitoh Yih Pin (Potong Pasir), as well as WP MPs Dennis Tan (Hougang) and Gerald Giam (Aljunied GRC), also raised questions on whether Mr Shanmugam’s decision to ask a deputy secretary for information was appropriate.

Mr Giam suggested that the minister should have asked his property agent to approach the Singapore Land Authority (SLA) for properties to rent, and informed the deputy secretary of this separately.

‘Total transparency’

Defending his decision, Mr Shanmugam said he made this choice so that there was “total transparency”.

He and Senior Minister Teo Chee Hean, who had conducted a review into the Ridout Road affair, also emphasised that the list of state properties available for rent is not privileged information nor secret.

They said such lists have been made available to “credible, prospective tenants”, such as embassies, companies and businessmen.

“I could have approached SLA directly... and I think from SLA’s perspective, I would be a credible prospective tenant who is not going to run off without paying the rental,” Mr Shanmugam said.

“But I asked the deputy secretary, a senior administrative service officer, so that (MinLaw) knew and there was total transparency.”

Mr Shanmugam added: “He would usually let the permanent secretary know... (and they) will be able to go beyond me and report to the head of civil service or the Prime Minister, if they had felt that anything needed to be brought up to that level...

“That is how our system works... Some of the comments that have been made so far, I think, are made based on not realising that SLA will give these lists, and has given these lists to others.”