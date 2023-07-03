SLA acted properly in renting out Ridout bungalows to ministers on ‘reasonable basis’: Edwin Tong

SINGAPORE – The Singapore Land Authority (SLA) had acted properly in leasing out the properties at 26 and 31 Ridout Road, and there was “every reasonable, commercial basis” for the transactions, said Second Minister for Law Edwin Tong on Monday.

Setting out SLA’s approach to heritage properties in its portfolio in a ministerial statement, Mr Tong told Parliament the authority adhered to its internal processes and standards in the marketing, valuation and lease of the two colonial black-and-white bungalows.

Law Minister K. Shanmugam’s wife signed a three-year lease for 26 Ridout Road in 2018, while Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan’s wife signed a three-year lease for 31 Ridout Road in 2019, with an option to extend their tenancies.

In his statement, Mr Tong said the terms of both leases were standard and did not deviate from usual processes, noting that the SLA’s valuation department did not know the prospective tenant for 26 Ridout Road was Mr Shanmugam.

He also told the House that SLA is studying the feasibility of longer leases of 30 to 60 years for entire black-and-white bungalow estates, so that a private developer can come in as the master-leaseholder and rejuvenate the entire estate and reap the benefits over the longer lease period.

Managing agent had discretion on how to market properties

Responding to Mr Zhulkarnain Abdul Rahim (Chua Chu Kang GRC), Mr Tong said there was no requirement for all residential state properties available for rent to be listed on the State Property Information Online (SPIO) portal at the relevant times in 2018 and 2019.

Instead, SLA and its managing agents had discretion on how to best market the properties to maximise occupancy, including whether to list the property they managed on the portal.

Mr Tong said the authority had in 2007 required open bidding due to high demand, which entailed listing all residential properties managed by its managing agents on the portal.

As the market softened, the authority adjusted its policy to allow direct letting for specific estates, especially those with occupancy below 80 per cent.

Mr Tong said SLA and its managing agents would avoid listing all vacant properties online when market conditions are poor or occupancy in certain estates is low. The occupancy at Ridout Road estate in January 2018 was 71 per cent.

“Listing all properties would result in them visibly competing for the limited demand. This runs the risk of driving the price down, depressing outcomes for the landlord,” he said.

DTZ Facilities & Engineering (S) had managed both properties up to March 31, 2018, followed by Colliers International Consultancy & Valuation (Singapore) from April 1 that year.

For 26 Ridout Road, the managing agent would have marketed the property through usual methods such as tapping on private agents, advertising on social media and putting up “To Let” signs, Mr Tong said.

For 31 Ridout Road, the managing agent also chose to list the property on the SPIO portal.