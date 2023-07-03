Public servants with privileged info to declare before renting govt properties: SM Teo

SINGAPORE - To prevent conflict of interest, public servants who have access to government property leasing or valuation matters will have to make a declaration, before they can rent such properties managed by their agencies.

Senior Minister Teo Chee Hean said on Monday in Parliament that the Public Service Division (PSD) will introduce a standard declaration requirement for a selected group of officers with access to, or who are involved in, leasing and valuation matters.

PSD will be working with relevant ministries and statutory boards such as the Housing Board, JTC Corporation, National Environment Agency and Singapore Land Authority (SLA) to do so.

Officers in these organisations who have access to privileged information, or who can influence the outcomes of decisions, or both, will have to declare that they have taken adequate steps to prevent any conflict of interest from arising, before they can rent the government properties managed by their agencies.

For example, they can recuse themselves from overseeing or processing the transaction.

These properties include commercial and residential state properties such as black and white bungalows, terraces, factory or office spaces, business parks, shops in neighbourhood centres, as well as hawker and market stalls.

Mr Teo said the Prime Minister will also review the declarations required for property transactions for ministers and People’s Action Party MPs.