Did Shanmugam and Vivian benefit from privileged info? 7 questions answered by Ridout Road probe

Allegations of corruption had cropped up in relation to the rental of the two bungalows by Mr K. Shanmugam and Dr Vivian Balakrishnan.

On Wednesday, two reports – one by the Corrupt Practices Investigation Bureau (CPIB) and the other by Senior Minister Teo Chee Hean – were submitted to Parliament. Here are seven key questions the findings sought to address.

1. Was there any corruption on the part of the ministers and officials involved?

CPIB, directed by Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong to investigate the matter on May 17, found no evidence of corruption or criminal wrongdoing in the two rental transactions.

Tenancy rules were applied fairly with no corrupt intent in the processing of the rentals, and no preferential treatment was given or privileged information disclosed to the ministers and their spouses, the anti-corruption watchdog found.

For instance, both ministers had not been offered the properties under the table.

Mr Shanmugam had asked the Ministry of Law’s then deputy secretary for a list of properties available to the public for rent and had visited them. All of them had a “for lease” sign prominently displayed.

Dr Balakrishnan, meanwhile, had found out about 31 Ridout Road through his wife, who had gone past the property and come across the “for lease” sign.

CPIB, which reports directly to PM Lee, slightly more than a month on the investigation, speaking to the two ministers, their spouses, former and current officers from the Ministry of Law (MinLaw), Singapore Land Authority (SLA) and National Parks Board (NParks), and others.

SM Teo’s review had relied on CPIB’s investigations to establish the facts.

CPIB’s investigation papers were submitted to the Attorney-General’s Chambers, which has reviewed the papers and directed that “no further action be taken as the facts do not disclose any offence”.

2. Did any conflict of interest arise?

A Code of Conduct for Ministers has been in place since 1954, and was last updated in 2005. It expects ministers to be scrupulously above board, and ensure that there is no real or perceived conflict between their official duties and private interests.

In the case of 26 Ridout Road, a conflict of interest could have arisen as Mr Shanmugam’s Law Ministry oversees SLA, which manages the property.

But SM Teo found that both ministers, and the public officers involved, had duly declared any potential conflict and followed the proper processes to prevent any from arising.

Mr Shanmugam, for instance, had recognised the potential conflict of interest and had taken steps to prevent any actual conflict from arising by removing himself from the chain of command and the decision-making process in relation to the rental.

He had informed the ministry’s then deputy secretary about his plan to rent the property, and also told the deputy secretary to approach then Senior Minister of State for Law Indranee Rajah in case any matter had to be referred to the Law Minister.

At the same time, Mr Shanmugam had informed SM Teo that Ms Indranee would approach SM Teo should the matter have to go beyond her.

In the end, SLA did not raise any matter to MinLaw during the entire process, the report found.

Meanwhile, in the case of 31 Ridout Road, no conflict arose because Dr Balakrishnan’s official responsibilities did not include overseeing the SLA.

The managing agency responsible for 31 Ridout Road was also explicitly told by SLA that “there was no policy for VVIPs (very very important persons)“ and all tenants were to be treated equally.