Shanmugam, Vivian have done nothing wrong and retain his full confidence: PM Lee on Ridout Road saga

SINGAPORE - Ministers K. Shanmugam and Vivian Balakrishnan have done nothing wrong and retain his full confidence, said Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, following probes by the Corrupt Practices Investigation Bureau and Senior Minister Teo Chee Hean that uncovered no criminal wrongdoing or improper conduct by the two ministers.

There is nothing wrong with ministers renting the black-and-white bungalows from the Singapore Land Authority (SLA), provided it is properly done and all procedures are followed, he added.

Addressing the House in Parliament on Monday following four ministerial statements on the Ridout Road issue, PM Lee said ministers in Singapore are paid a clean wage - “realistic, competitive, but clean wage”.

“We don’t get perks. There’s no official house to live in. You get a salary, it’s for you to judge what you need it for, for your lives. Save it, give it away, spend it, put it in a house, travel, whatever,” he said.

“Therefore, where ministers decide to live, whether they want to rent, whether they want to buy, these are personal choices.”