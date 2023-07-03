Shanmugam says he rented Ridout bungalow ahead of family home’s sale, did not make money from rental

SINGAPORE - Minister for Home Affairs and Law K. Shanmugam told Parliament on Monday that he spent more than $500,000 refurbishing 26 Ridout Road and is not making money from its rental.

He was delivering a ministerial statement over the issue of black-and-white bungalows at Nos. 26 and 31 Ridout Road being rented out to himself and Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan, respectively.

Mr Shanmugam pays $26,500 monthly rental while Dr Balakrishnan pays $20,000 monthly.

Mr Shanmugam said he was not earning from any difference in the amount between the rent he was paying for the bungalow’s rental and the rent he was receiving from renting out his family home, a good class bungalow.

He said he had decided to put his family home up for sale in 2018, after reviewing his finances in 2016 – as he was approaching his 60s – and realised too much of his savings were tied up in his family home.

Said Mr Shanmugam: “I pay for the rental of 26 Ridout Road, mostly from renting out my family home. But taking into account property tax, because the family home is now non-owner-occupied, and two, income tax on the rental proceeds, there is a net deficit. I top up the deficit.

“I am, in essence, using my previous lawyer’s income to pay for the rental for 26 Ridout Road.

“Based on my current income, I would not have offered to rent 26 Ridout Road. That is based on my personal approach to finances.”

Mr Shanmugam said he had bought his family home using his previous income as a lawyer, before he became a minister.

Having been advised it would be wiser not to have most of one’s savings in one asset, he put his family home up for sale.

Mr Shanmugam said he did not consider selling the home because of financial need, and did not regret giving up his previous earnings as a senior counsel.

He said: “It is a privilege to be in public service. And if I am asked, I will make the same choice again.”

To prepare for the sale, he decided to move out from his family home and live in a rental property.

“I looked at several rental properties, including black-and-white houses. I have long liked black-and-white houses,” he said.