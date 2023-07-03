Shanmugam says he rented Ridout bungalow ahead of family home’s sale, did not make money from rental

SINGAPORE - Minister for Home Affairs and Law K. Shanmugam told Parliament on Monday that he spent more than $500,000 refurbishing 26 Ridout Road and is not making money from its rental.
He was delivering a ministerial statement over the issue of black-and-white bungalows at Nos. 26 and 31 Ridout Road being rented out to himself and Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan, respectively.
Mr Shanmugam pays $26,500 monthly rental while Dr Balakrishnan pays $20,000 monthly.
Mr Shanmugam said he was not earning from any difference in the amount between the rent he was paying for the bungalow’s rental and the rent he was receiving from renting out his family home, a good class bungalow.
He said he had decided to put his family home up for sale in 2018, after reviewing his finances in 2016 – as he was approaching his 60s – and realised too much of his savings were tied up in his family home.
Said Mr Shanmugam: “I pay for the rental of 26 Ridout Road, mostly from renting out my family home. But taking into account property tax, because the family home is now non-owner-occupied, and two, income tax on the rental proceeds, there is a net deficit. I top up the deficit.
“I am, in essence, using my previous lawyer’s income to pay for the rental for 26 Ridout Road.
“Based on my current income, I would not have offered to rent 26 Ridout Road. That is based on my personal approach to finances.”
Mr Shanmugam said he had bought his family home using his previous income as a lawyer, before he became a minister.
Having been advised it would be wiser not to have most of one’s savings in one asset, he put his family home up for sale.
Mr Shanmugam said he did not consider selling the home because of financial need, and did not regret giving up his previous earnings as a senior counsel.
He said: “It is a privilege to be in public service. And if I am asked, I will make the same choice again.”
To prepare for the sale, he decided to move out from his family home and live in a rental property.
“I looked at several rental properties, including black-and-white houses. I have long liked black-and-white houses,” he said.
Mr Shanmugam said when he made an offer for 26 Ridout Road in 2018, he did not know the guide rent, and told his agent to assess how much he should offer, based on surrounding properties.
His agent advised him $25,000 monthly would be a fair offer based on rentals for similar properties at the time and taking into account the built-up area and the property’s condition.
Following an offer of $25,000, Mr Shanmugam said the Singapore Land Authority (SLA) came back with a counter-offer of $26,500, which was accepted without further negotiation.
He said: “I had no idea, when I accepted SLA’s counter-offer, what the guide rent or the minimum rent was. These were decisions internal to SLA that I wasn’t privy to.”
Around the same time, he rented out his family home, while deciding on the sale. Mr Shanmugam said it took him a while to decide to sell, and the Covid-19 pandemic had disrupted this process.
His family home was put on the market in November 2021.
Mr Shanmugam said he did not want or need the extra land outside the boundary of the Ridout Road bungalow, which is now part of the lease.
He said he offered to maintain that land – which is 150,000 sq ft – at his own cost because if it was not properly maintained, there would be problems for him.
“For example, there are large trees in the property. If any of them fell, it could be serious,” he said, citing the fatal incident at the Botanic Gardens in 2017 when a tree fell on a woman and killed her.
He said there was a greater responsibility for potential health risks as well, including mosquitoes.
Mr Shanmugam said: “But SLA took the position that if I wanted to maintain the surrounding land, the surrounding land had to be part of the lease. I did not want to negotiate, and agreed to this.”
He said if SLA agrees to take back the extra land – which was more than 60 per cent of the total – he would be very happy to give it up, while maintaining it and continuing to pay the agreed rent until the end of the contract.
Mr Shanmugam said 26 Ridout Road was old and unoccupied for over four years, and required a fair amount of work.
He said on his count, he spent over $500,000 on improvements, including paying for the car porch and planting several trees.
He said: “The money that I put in, I knew that I would not benefit from it after my lease is over – it would all go back to the State. That is the deal when one rents a black and white, and I knew that.”
In the rental of the property, Mr Shanmugam said that as he recused himself from the process in the dealings with SLA, there was no actual, potential or perceived conflict of interest.
He added he told his agent that everything had to be done strictly in accordance with the rules.
Mr Shanmugam said the Corrupt Practices Investigation Bureau probe and review have made clear there was no conflict of interest, no breach of rules, and everyone acted properly and honestly.
He said: “Conflict of interest means I make a decision, in a matter where I have an interest. I have an interest in the tenancy, obviously. But I made no decision for SLA on the matter... And I took steps to deal with any perceived or potential conflict of interest.”
Mr Shanmugam apologised that Parliament’s time had been taken up to address these issues, which arose out of a personal matter.
He said: “I know that there are many important things that we have to deal with as a nation. I am, like my colleagues, fully committed to working with Singaporeans to address the issues that matter to them.
“I did not enter public service to maximise my earnings, or try and pay less than I should, to the State.”