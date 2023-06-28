Ridout Road bungalow rentals: CPIB finds no corruption or wrongdoing by Shanmugam, Vivian

SINGAPORE – A Corrupt Practices Investigation Bureau (CPIB) probe, ordered by Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, has found no evidence of corruption or criminal wrongdoing in the rentals of Ridout Road state properties by ministers K. Shanmugam and Vivian Balakrishnan.

The CPIB’s findings were submitted to Parliament on Wednesday afternoon by PM Lee, together with a report of a review he had asked Senior Minister Teo Chee Hean to conduct.

In its report to PM Lee, CPIB said it also found no preferential treatment given to the ministers and their spouses, and no disclosure of privileged information in the process of the rental transactions involving two black-and-white bungalows.

“There was no evidence to suggest any abuse of position by the ministers for personal gain,” said the CPIB, whose involvement in the matter was publicly disclosed for the first time on Wednesday.

The bureau had been directed by PM Lee to investigate the matter, as the CPIB reports directly to the prime minister and has the necessary powers to ascertain any corruption or criminal wrongdoing.

But CPIB discovered a “lack of precision” in the Singapore Land Authority’s (SLA) use of the term “guide rent” with respect to 26 Ridout Road, which was rented by Mr Shanmugam, who is Minister for Law and Home Affairs.

Thus, an earlier statement SLA made on May 12, saying that the offer by Mr Shanmugam was above the guide rent, was incorrect.

“In fact, the rental Minister Shanmugam paid was equal to the correct guide rent on the property,” CPIB said in its report.

It found that the issue did not result from any ill intent on the part of any SLA officers involved, and it found no evidence of any intentional abuse of position in the valuation.

A separate report by Mr Teo concluded that both ministers, as well as public officers and private sector intermediaries involved, had conducted themselves properly in the two transactions.

“There was no abuse of power or conflict of interest resulting in the ministers gaining any unfair advantage or privilege,” the report said.

“Furthermore, the process of renting out the two properties did not deviate from the prevailing SLA guidelines and approaches in renting out black-and-white bungalows for residential purposes.”

The Attorney-General’s Chambers (AGC) has agreed with the findings and recommendations, and directed that no further action be taken as the facts did not disclose any offence. The investigation into this matter is closed.

PM Lee has accepted the two reports, and ordered that they be published and tabled in Parliament as a miscellaneous paper. The relevant parliamentary questions on the matter will be addressed next Monday.