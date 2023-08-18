Presidential election: Ng Kok Song, Tharman and Tan Kin Lian get eligibility certificates to contest

SINGAPORE - Former GIC investment chief Ng Kok Song, 75, former senior minister Tharman Shanmugaratnam, 66, and former NTUC Income chief Tan Kin Lian, 75, have been issued their certificates of eligibility by the Presidential Elections Committee (PEC), the Elections Department (ELD) said in a statement on Friday.

Entrepreneur George Goh, 63, did not qualify to contest the election.

ELD’s statement on Friday named the three successful applicants and listed the reasons for their applications to be accepted.

It said that based on the information available to the PEC, the committee was satisfied that all three men were of integrity, good character and reputation.

It also took into account the nature of the roles of Mr Ng and Mr Tan, who had applied under the deliberative routes, as well as their performance in those roles.

The six-member PEC is headed by Public Service Commission chairman Lee Tzu Yang, and includes the chairman of the Accounting and Corporate Regulatory Authority and two Supreme Court judges.

Mr Ng had applied under Article 19(3)(c), the public sector deliberative route. The committee said it was satisfied that he has the experience and ability comparable with someone who had served for three or more years as the chief executive of a Fifth Schedule entity.

Fifth Schedule entities comprise key statutory boards and government companies.

The committee was satisfied that Mr Ng has the experience and ability to effectively carry out the functions and duties of the office of president.

For Mr Tharman, the PEC was satisfied that he met the public sector service requirement under Article 19(3)(a), having held office for more than three years as a minister.

Mr Tan applied under Article 19(4)(b), the private sector deliberative route.

The committee was satisfied that Mr Tan has the experience and ability comparable with a person who had served as the chief executive of a typical company with at least $500 million in shareholder equity.

The PEC is also satisfied that Mr Tan has the experience and ability to effectively carry out the functions and duties of the office of President, the statement said.

In a statement on Friday, Mr Tan thanked the PEC for their “favourable decision” and for releasing it a few days sooner, which would enable him to prepare for the campaign earlier and with greater certainty.

“My volunteers and I will work hard in the campaign to offer to the people of Singapore the choice of electing a president who is independent of the ruling Government,” he said.

“If elected, I will use the office of the president to work with the Government on ways to improve the lives of the people, in particular to reduce the cost of living, make housing affordable and have secure and well-paying jobs.”