Presidential Elections Committee makes public why it rejected George Goh’s application

SINGAPORE – The Presidential Elections Committee (PEC) was not satisfied that the five companies put forth by businessman George Goh in his application for presidency constituted a single private sector organisation.

In a statement released on Friday night, the PEC said that it had “carefully considered” Mr Goh’s application for a certificate of eligibility under Article 19(4)(b), the private-sector deliberative track.

“However, after taking into account the relevant facts and circumstances, including how the companies were owned, managed and operated, the committee was not satisfied that the five companies constituted a single private sector organisation,” it added.

“Consequently, for the reasons explained in the committee’s letter to Mr Goh, the committee was unable to grant Mr Goh a Certificate of Eligibility under Article 19(4)(b) of the Constitution.”

At a press conference held at his house earlier, Mr Goh said he cannot accept the PEC’s decision, which he felt was unfair.

He later added in a media statement that the PEC “took a very narrow interpretation of the requirements without explaining the rationale behind its decision”.

The PEC said that it decided to release its letter to Mr Goh in response to public allegations made against it.

In its letter of rejection to Mr Goh, the PEC named the five companies that he had used for his application.

He said in his application that he is group executive chairman of Ossia International, executive deputy chairman of Pertama Holdings, group executive chairman of ITG International, chief executive officer of Crown Essentials and chief executive officer of Vernal Ventures.

Crown Essentials is registered in the British Virgin Islands.

The PEC also noted in its letter to Mr Goh that Article 19(4)(b)(ii) of the Constitution requires the committee to consider whether the applicant has the experience and the ability that comes from managing a very large private sector organisation.

It said that “the experience and ability that comes from managing multiple smaller private sector organisations is not equivalent to this”.

The committee said it proceeded accordingly on the basis that it could only consider a single office in a single private sector organisation.

This was for the purpose of assessing whether the applicant has the experience and ability comparable to those of a person who has served as the chief executive of a typical company with at least $500 million in shareholders’ equity and who satisfies Article 19(4)(a) of the Constitution, in relation to such service.