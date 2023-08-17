Elected presidency: Going beyond simplistic understanding of independence

Track record, values and character are fundamental to independence, but this focus must not lead to a compromise on competency and integrity, which could undermine the seat.

Eugene KB Tan
One of the key things to understand is that despite being directly elected by the people, the president does not have an independent political role or power. PHOTO: LIANHE ZAOBAO
Updated
52 sec ago
Published
1 min ago
In a few days, Singaporeans will know whether they will head to the polls on Sept 1 in the nation’s sixth presidential election. Regardless of whether they get to cast their votes, Singaporeans need to have a good and accurate understanding of the roles, functions and powers of the elected presidency. Should there be a contest, this will enable them to make an informed choice.

A standout theme that has been the subject of much discussion and confusion is the independence of the president. The hopefuls have dwelled on competing notions of independence, including whether one is sufficiently “independent” or not of the government of the day.

