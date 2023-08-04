5 firms, combined average of $507m shareholder equity: George Goh confident he meets presidency criteria

SINGAPORE - Presidential hopeful George Goh said on Friday that he has a group of five companies that would achieve a combined total of $507 million in average shareholder equity, addressing doubts about his eligibility for the presidency.

All five companies have been profitable every year for the last three years, and he is the most senior executive of each company, he said at a press conference held at Sheraton Towers Singapore.

It was not easy to meet the requirements during the Covid-19 period when most businesses were down, he added.

“It was difficult to make profits. But our hard work paid off and I am confident that I have met the requirements,” he said.

Under Article 19(4)(a) of the Constitution, a presidential hopeful going through the private-sector route must be the most senior executive of a company that has an average shareholder equity of at least $500 million over three years, and has made profit throughout.

Mr Goh has applied for a certificate of eligibility under Article 19(4)(b), the private-sector deliberative track.

Through this route, the Presidential Elections Committee (PEC) must be satisfied that with regard to the nature of the office, the size and complexity of the organisation and the applicant’s performance in the office, the candidate has the experience and ability comparable to that of someone who satisfies the first route under 19(4)(a).

It must also be satisfied that, having considered any other factors, the applicant has the experience and ability to effectively carry out the functions and duties of the president.

Asked what the five companies are, Mr Goh declined to disclose their names, citing his responsibility to shareholders and so as not to put stress on the companies.

“I have to make sure I’m not disclosing in public which companies because, you know, there’s a lot of fake news,” he said. “It will put a lot of stress on the companies... then I’m not a responsible CEO.”

Mr Goh said he founded and “built from nothing” all five companies. He added: “We should let the PEC go into the details; this is the best I can (reveal) at this point in time.”

Earlier on Friday, Mr Goh submitted his papers for the certificate of eligibility at the Elections Department. He had brought along three thick binders to support his application.