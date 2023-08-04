5 firms, combined average of $507m shareholder equity: George Goh confident he meets presidency criteria

SINGAPORE - Presidential hopeful George Goh said on Friday that he has a group of five companies that would achieve a combined total of $507 million in average shareholder equity, addressing doubts about his eligibility for the presidency.
All five companies have been profitable every year for the last three years, and he is the most senior executive of each company, he said at a press conference held at Sheraton Towers Singapore.
It was not easy to meet the requirements during the Covid-19 period when most businesses were down, he added.
“It was difficult to make profits. But our hard work paid off and I am confident that I have met the requirements,” he said.
Under Article 19(4)(a) of the Constitution, a presidential hopeful going through the private-sector route must be the most senior executive of a company that has an average shareholder equity of at least $500 million over three years, and has made profit throughout.
Mr Goh has applied for a certificate of eligibility under Article 19(4)(b), the private-sector deliberative track.
Through this route, the Presidential Elections Committee (PEC) must be satisfied that with regard to the nature of the office, the size and complexity of the organisation and the applicant’s performance in the office, the candidate has the experience and ability comparable to that of someone who satisfies the first route under 19(4)(a).
It must also be satisfied that, having considered any other factors, the applicant has the experience and ability to effectively carry out the functions and duties of the president.
Asked what the five companies are, Mr Goh declined to disclose their names, citing his responsibility to shareholders and so as not to put stress on the companies.
“I have to make sure I’m not disclosing in public which companies because, you know, there’s a lot of fake news,” he said. “It will put a lot of stress on the companies... then I’m not a responsible CEO.”
Mr Goh said he founded and “built from nothing” all five companies. He added: “We should let the PEC go into the details; this is the best I can (reveal) at this point in time.”
Earlier on Friday, Mr Goh submitted his papers for the certificate of eligibility at the Elections Department. He had brought along three thick binders to support his application.
At the press conference, he said that he had planned for this day since 2017, when he first heard of the changes to the eligibility criteria for private-sector candidates.
“They are very stringent conditions. Very few people can qualify. So, I worked with my team to make sure that I will be able to meet the requirements,” he said.
“I have said previously in various media interviews that I wouldn’t have run if I didn’t meet the criteria, but there have been doubts about my eligibility.”
“So today, after I have submitted my papers, I am putting out some numbers to show that I am a serious candidate,” he added.
On Friday, former Straits Times editor Han Fook Kwang was also present at the press conference, where he served as a moderator for the question-and-answer segment.
He said that he was a friend of Mr Goh’s, and was asked to help with his media matters.
Responding to a question on how he was confident of meeting the criteria, Mr Goh reiterated that he was the most senior executive of the five companies, and that all five were profitable in the last three years despite the Covid-19 pandemic.
He also appeared to take shots at other potential candidates.
“The public-sector (candidate) is very fortunate, because you do not need to worry about your profit,” said Mr Goh. “If you’re making a loss, you’re still walking into the Istana. For the private sector, if you don’t make profit, you go home.”
On the private-sector route, he added: “You must be the most senior executive in the organisation... You cannot be No. 2.
“If I’m the CIO in my organisation in the private sector, please don’t come forward because the CIO is most likely ranked No. 5 or No. 6 in the organisation.”
Former GIC chief investment officer Ng Kok Song and former senior minister Tharman Shanmugaratnam are among the other presidential hopefuls.
At the press conference with Mr Goh were nine “friends and supporters” representing various communities.
When asked if they were his potential proposer, seconder and assentors, Mr Goh said that he would announce his team later, as he was not yet at the nomination stage.
“These people I have with me, they are the heart of Singapore,” he said.
They are:
- Mr Dayal Khemlani, a semi-retired retailer dealing in electronics, jewellery and textiles. He represents small- and medium-sized enterprises.
- Ms Shureen Teh, a Singapore Management University graduate. She represents young people.
- Mr Jonathan Tan Siang Huat, founder of a landscape cleaning services firm. He represents ex-convicts.
- Mr Bahri Rajib, a retired Malay linguist and Mr Goh’s Malay tutor. He represents education and the arts.
- Ms Alicia Cheong, Mr Goh’s niece and co-founder of an online learning platform. She represents young families.
- Mr Joey Foo Jye Sen, a small business owner and volunteer with Border Mission, the charity founded by Mr Goh and his wife. He represents social volunteers.
- Hajjah Roziah Adon, a Malay-Muslim Hawker who owns three food stalls in Bedok. She represents hawkers.
- Mr Jack Lai, a wheelchair basketball player. He represents athletes with disabilities.
- Mr Matthew Fong Kum Fai, founder of The Mill International, which provides flooring solutions. He represents entrepreneurs.