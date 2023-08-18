Tharman says he looks forward to contest in keeping with dignity of presidential office

SINGAPORE - The presidential contest is something that he is very much looking forward to, and he hopes that it will be a dignified contest in keeping with the dignity of the office itself, said Mr Tharman Shanmugaratnam.

The 66-year-old former senior minister and presidential hopeful was speaking to the media on Friday on the sidelines of a charity dinner held by Cerebral Palsy Alliance Singapore (CPAS) at Sands Expo and Convention Centre, for which he was the guest of honour.

“I encourage all the candidates to make a positive case for themselves, because they each bring something that’s of value to Singapore,” he said.

He was among three presidential hopefuls who were issued certificates of eligibility on Friday by the Presidential Elections Committee (PEC), less than a day after the deadline for applications had closed.

Besides Mr Tharman, former GIC investment chief Ng Kok Song, 75, and former NTUC Income chief Tan Kin Lian, 75, were also issued certificates of eligibility.

Entrepreneur George Goh, 63, did not qualify to contest the upcoming election.

The Elections Department (ELD) said the PEC was satisfied that Mr Tharman had met the public sector service requirement under Article 19(3)(a) of the Constitution, having held office for more than three years as a minister.

The committee was also satisfied that Mr Tharman was of integrity, good character and reputation.

Mr Tharman told the media present that he was “very sorry” that Mr Goh did not make it to the qualifying list of candidates.

“He put a lot of effort into the whole journey that he began several years ago, so I’m sorry he’s not part of the list of candidates. I have a lot of respect for him for his life story. But I hope he remains in public life in some way, and continues to contribute to Singapore,” he said.

Asked about his chances at the polls now that Mr Goh has dropped out of the race, Mr Tharman added that he is not making calculations “based on exactly who is contesting and so on”.

“I’m just running on my track record, my purpose in life, and what I feel I can bring to Singapore in this next phase of our development,” he said.

“I only entered this race because I think things are changing. And the next phase of Singapore’s development is going to require a different character to the presidency.

“And that’s the reason why I entered this race. It’s not for myself.”

Later in a speech during the CPAS charity dinner, Mr Tharman said there is much room for Singapore to do more – and do better – for people with special needs.

He noted that many of those with special needs remain unemployed, although they are ready and capable to work.

Sometimes it is due to a shortage of training; at other times, it is a general attitude among employers who look for workers that do not need to be specially accommodated, he added.

“How we respect and how we interact with the vulnerable... will determine the quality of our society,” Mr Tharman said, highlighting as well the need to provide more support for caregivers.

“Each and every individual, each with their own abilities, must live a full life, and a life of dignity. And it is possible in Singapore. We have got to make it possible. A life where they are never in the shadows.”