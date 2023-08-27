Presidential election campaign at halfway mark: Candidates go big, online and on the ground

SINGAPORE – A presidential candidate’s independence from the Government and the role of the president remained at the forefront of the hustings as the election campaign hit its halfway mark before Polling Day on Sept 1.

The trio of hopefuls kept up the pace on Saturday, Day 5 of the nine-day campaign, as they canvassed for support on the ground and online.

Former GIC chief investment officer Ng Kok Song, 75, visited two locations, beginning at Chong Pang in Yishun in the morning, before rounding off the day at Ang Mo Kio Central Hawker Centre in the evening.

Former senior minister Tharman Shanmugaratnam, 66, met residents at Tiong Bahru Market in the morning, while former NTUC Income chief executive Tan Kin Lian, 75, spoke at a closed-door event with the National University of Singapore Society (NUSS) in the afternoon.

Observers said that while the candidates have been pounding the streets, much of this election’s campaigning has taken place online, with each candidate using social media to accomplish different goals.

They also pointed out recurring themes that have surfaced, such as the candidate’s independence from the Government, the role of the president, and each candidate’s character and conduct.

Institute of Policy Studies (IPS) principal research fellow and head of society and culture Carol Soon said that the use of social media to persuade those who have not made up their minds on who to vote for was expected, given the pervasiveness of social media in Singaporeans’ lives.

On Mr Ng’s campaign, Dr Chong Ja Ian, an associate professor of political science at the National University of Singapore, opined that Mr Ng has been trying to increase his grassroots appeal.

Mr Ng told The Straits Times on Friday that he is seeking to meet as many people as possible on his walkabouts, hence when requests come in, he tries to accommodate all of them. “How can the people of Singapore get to know me unless I go and meet them?” he said.

As for Mr Tharman, Dr Soon said: “He has always been seen as a policy wonk with deep expertise in finance and social policies.

“His campaign thus far has shown up his more personal side, particularly his unconventional path growing up, and his close partnership with his wife.”