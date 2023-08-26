Ng Kok Song won’t accept donations from political parties, wants to rally people to social causes

SINGAPORE – Reiterating his position as a non-partisan presidential candidate, Mr Ng Kok Song said he will not accept donations from political parties to avoid being beholden to their agenda.

Speaking to the media at Chong Pang Market and Food Centre on Saturday, Mr Ng, 75, said: “Your president must be free; free from the political agenda of any political party, free for the people of Singapore.”

He noted that among the other presidential candidates, Mr Tharman Shanmugaratnam had belonged to the People’s Action Party for many years, and Mr Tan Kin Lian has the support of several opposition parties.

Mr Ng, the former chief investment officer at sovereign wealth fund GIC, is also not accepting donations from business groups, and will fund his campaign from his own personal savings.

He admitted that he will not have enough manpower for counting agents on Polling Day and the final stages of the campaign, but many members of the public have come forward to help.

“I hope in the next few days, we will be able to recruit enough polling agents to help me with the final stages,” he said.

Mr Ng was also asked to comment on Mr Tan, who had on Friday said Singaporeans may prefer to “have a chance” to have a president and spouse who were both born in Singapore.

Mr Ng’s fiancee, Ms Sybil Lau, 45, who accompanied him during his walkabout at the food centre on Saturday, was born in Canada and moved to Singapore 18 years ago. She has since received her Singapore citizenship.

In response, Mr Ng cited the late deputy prime minister Goh Keng Swee and the late finance minister Hon Sui Sen, who were both born in Malaysia but ended up as political leaders.

“If you look at the history of our leaders, we should welcome people from other nationalities who want to come and live in Singapore, and take up citizenship and contribute to the welfare of Singapore.”

Mr Ng added that Ms Lau had earlier decided to give up her Canadian citizenship because she wanted to live the rest of her life in Singapore.

Mr Ng was also asked if he would start any charity initiatives if elected, as the late former president SR Nathan did when he initiated the President’s Challenge, an annual charity fund-raiser.