Singapore to hold presidential election on Sept 1: Countdown to Polling Day

SINGAPORE - Polling Day for Singapore’s presidential election will be on Sept 1, if more than one candidate qualifies to run for the post.

Singaporeans will know if they get to cast their vote on Nomination Day, which falls on Aug 22. If there is only one eligible candidate, the person will be declared the president on Nomination Day.

The dates were announced by the Elections Department on Friday after Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong issued the writ of election.

So far, four have announced their intention to run for president. They are: former senior minister Tharman Shanmugaratnam, entrepreneur George Goh, former GIC investment chief Ng Kok Song, and former NTUC Income chief Tan Kin Lian. They will be informed of their eligibility by Aug 21.

Here’s what to expect in the run-up to Polling Day.

Aug 11: Writ of election issued

Aug 17: Deadline for candidates to submit applications for certificate of eligibility and community certificate

Aug 18: Deadline for candidates to submit application for political donation certificate

By Aug 21: Contenders will be notified of the outcome of their applications before Nomination Day

Aug 22: Nomination Day. Candidates will file their nomination papers at the People’s Association HQ at 9 King George’s Avenue. Each must place a deposit of - $40,500. If there is only one candidate, that person will be declared president.

Aug 22 - Aug 30: Campaign period

Aug 31: Cooling-Off Day

Sept 1: Polling Day, a public holiday