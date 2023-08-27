Ability, character and independence: What voters may look out for as Singapore elects its president

SINGAPORE - How independent will the president be? Which of the three candidates fulfil the ambit of the highest office in Singapore? What character and attributes will appeal to voters?

As the presidential election campaigning hits Day 6 on Sunday, political observers say these are three key issues that may be on the minds of voters when they head to the polls on Friday.

Independence

The matter of who is independent has dominated a large part of the three candidates’ narratives for why they should be elected.

Former GIC chief investment officer Ng Kok Song, 75, former NTUC Income chief executive Tan Kin Lian, 75, and former senior minister Tharman Shanmugaratnam, 66, are running for the presidency.

Assistant Professor Walid Jumblatt Abdullah of Nanyang Technological University’s School of Social Sciences laid out the strategies that the candidates have set out for themselves.

He said: “Mr Tharman is the safe choice, that is how he portrays himself – the most competent one. Mr Ng is the establishment, but non-endorsed and independent candidate, whereas Mr Tan is the non-establishment, non-endorsed, independent, even anti-establishment candidate.”

Mr Tharman said during the first candidate broadcast on Thursday that should he be elected as president, he would bring his “independence of mind”, a theme he has emphasised ever since he launched his bid for the presidency.

The former senior minister’s ties to the ruling party – Mr Tharman was a member of the People’s Action Party (PAP) before he resigned to run for president, and previously held positions in the Cabinet – have been repeatedly highlighted by the other two candidates.

Mr Tan has pegged himself as a candidate who wants to give the people of Singapore the chance to vote for a president who is truly independent of the ruling government – a point he made during his two-minute Nomination Day speech on Tuesday.

The second-time presidential candidate was previously a PAP member, but left 15 years ago.

For his current presidential campaign, Mr Tan is supported by some with links to the opposition, including Mr Lim Tean, founder of political party Peoples Voice.

Meanwhile, Mr Ng emphasised in an interview with The Straits Times on Friday that it is important that the president be “unbiased”. Out of the three candidates, he has never belonged to any political party.

“If (the president) has a strong political affiliation, I think that stands in the way of him being able to unite people with different political views, different political affiliations,” said Mr Ng.