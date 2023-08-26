Singapore should return to having Parliament appoint president: Tan Kin Lian

SINGAPORE – Singapore would be better off with the old system where the president is appointed by Parliament, said presidential candidate Tan Kin Lian.

No point having an elected president if his hands are tied on issues, he added.

“I got a lot of notices about what are the things I cannot do, so I think it’s quite an unproductive exercise,” he said at a members-only event, organised by the National University of Singapore Society (NUSS) on Saturday afternoon.

“I think we should change.”

He was taking questions in the Meet Our Presidential Candidates series held at the NUSS Kent Ridge Guild House, which was moderated by NUSS second vice-president Nakoorsha A.K., and attended by more than 90 participants.

It was live-streamed on Mr Tan’s Facebook page.

Mr Tan was asked how, should he become president, he would allocate the net investment returns contribution (NIRC).

The NIRC comprises up to 50 per cent of the NIR on the net assets invested by Singapore’s GIC,the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) and Temasek Holdings; and up to 50 per cent of the net investment income (NII) derived from past reserves from the remaining assets.

Allocating the NIRC is, however, not under the president’s purview.

Yet in answering the question, Mr Tan called the system “complicated”, adding that it is something that is best left to the finance minister and his team.

“Ordinary people (who) do not know enough of the subject, should not try to take part but do something else,” he said.

However, should he become president, he would speak to Finance Minister Lawrence Wong because “I have very different views on how the reserves should be structured”.

While Mr Tan said that he may have suggestions for the many schemes that he felt are not working well for Singapore, he admitted that even if he were to become president, he cannot impose his views as the authority over Singapore’s finances lies with the finance minister.

Responding to a question on the Council of Presidential Advisers (CPA), Mr Tan admitted that he found the workings of the CPA “complicated”.

“The CPA comprises three (people) appointed by (the) prime minister, three appointed by the president, one appointed by the chief justice and one by the head of the civil service,” he said.