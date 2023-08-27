From herbal tea to a cat: How presidential candidates keep themselves going

SINGAPORE - Bird’s nest, herbal tea, kopi, good conversations and a cat named Max.

These are some of the wellsprings of motivation that the three presidential candidates – Mr Ng Kok Song, Mr Tharman Shanmugaratnam and Mr Tan Kin Lian – have tapped to keep them going as they enter the second half of their campaign.

They were also quick to credit their partners, who have been supporting them.

Mr Ng, 75, said that aside from his daily meditations, his 45-year-old fiancee Sybil Lau has cared for him by ensuring he was hydrated and by ordering food for him.

“I don’t think I would have gone through the last few days without Sybil by my side,” said the former GIC chief investment officer.

A frequent feature in Mr Ng’s walkabouts is his younger brother Charles, 60, who Mr Ng said provides a comforting presence. He also said that his children and grandchildren send him messages throughout the day to check in on him.

“Just getting those messages really lifts me up and know that although they may not be physically (there) with me, they are with me in spirit,” added Mr Ng.

But it is a furry friend that provides the most comfort when he gets home. Mr Ng said his pet cat Max Lemon Ng, which has amassed more than 3,500 followers on Instagram, always greets him at the door when he goes home.