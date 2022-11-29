Parliament repeals Section 377A, endorses amendments protecting definition of marriage

SINGAPORE - Parliament on Tuesday voted to repeal a decades-old law criminalising gay sex, while endorsing changes to the Constitution to protect the current definition of marriage from legal challenge.

The repeal of Section 377A of the Penal Code, following a 10-hour debate over two days, saw 93 MPs voting in favour of the move.

Workers’ Party MPs Gerald Giam (Aljunied GRC) and Dennis Tan (Hougang), and Nominated MP Hoon Hian Teck were the only three to vote against repeal.

The constitutional amendment to introduce Article 156 saw 85 MPs vote in favour, while both Progress Singapore Party Non-Constituency MPs voted against the move, and WP MPs Sylvia Lim (Aljunied GRC) and He Ting Ru (Sengkang GRC) abstained.

Nominated MPs are not allowed to vote on constitutional amendments.

Law and Home Affairs Minister K. Shanmugam said Parliament’s overall choice showed that the House is the one to decide on issues of marriage rather than leave the matter to the courts and living with the potential threat of the current definition being ruled unconstitutional.

During the debate, several MPs had raised concerns about the repeal leading to cancel culture – or the practice of shutting down those with differing views.

Mr Shanmugam said on Tuesday that the Law Ministry is looking at measures to deal with the harm caused by cancel campaigns online.

“People really ought to be free to stand by their beliefs, express their views with due respect for the feelings of others, without fearing being ‘cancelled’,” he said.

He added that as it is not an easy area to deal with or legislate on, the ministry will give more details when it has a sense of what is doable.

Responding to Mr Louis Ng (Nee Soon GRC) on whether there are individuals with existing records of convictions under S377A and how they will be treated, Mr Shanmugam said there are some, though most involved non-consenting victims, acts against minors, or sexual acts committed in public.

He added: “There is a small number of individuals who were convicted between 1988 and 2007 for consensual, private, homosexual acts, between adults. I have instructed my ministry to consider how the records of these persons can be rendered spent proactively.”

He also questioned the Workers’ Party’s decision to lift the Whip on its Members, saying this meant that as a party, WP had no official position on the repeal and also did not support the constitutional amendments to protect marriage.

The Whip requires party members to vote as a bloc, and WP chief and Leader of the Opposition Pritam Singh had said on Monday that his decision was due to the risk of diluting the democratic value of Parliament as the varied views of Singaporeans on the topic would not be adequately ventilated in the House.

Mr Shanmugam said this explanation was “factually untrue”. “The Whip does not, and has not, prevented MPs from speaking their minds. MPs have always been free to express what they, their constituents think. The Whip is relevant for voting, not speaking, and the Whip sets out the party’s position,” he said.

He added that choosing not to vote for the repeal meant passing on the buck to the courts, given the legal risks of the law being struck down by the courts.

“That’s an abdication of responsibility as parliamentarians,” he said.