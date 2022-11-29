Parliament the right forum for topic of defining marriage, not referendum, Masagos says of PSP call

SINGAPORE - Singapore’s Constitution sets a very high bar for the holding of referendums, so care must be exercised about letting the definition of marriage be decided via a national referendum as suggested by the Progress Singapore Party (PSP), said Social and Family Development Minister Masagos Zulkifli on Tuesday.

He added that it is the duty of elected MPs to consult, discuss and come to a decision, even and perhaps especially for difficult and polarising social issues.

The Republic has held only one referendum – in 1962, on the merger with Malaysia – he said in Parliament during the second reading of the Constitutional (Amendment) Bill, adding that under the Constitution, a referendum is required when sovereignty, or the command of its armed forces and police, is at stake.

Mr Masagos was speaking in response to a proposal on Monday by Non-Constituency MP Hazel Poa of the opposition PSP that wants the definition of marriage to be decided via a national referendum rather than by Parliament.

He described it as “an attempt to avoid taking a position, as parliamentarians, as elected representatives of the people”.

He reminded PSP of what happened in the United Kingdom with Brexit, where both sides campaigned vigorously and bitterly, creating and entrenching polarised identities. Even when Brexit was eventually approved in a referendum with the slimmest of margins, people continued to campaign for a second referendum.

In response, Ms Poa said PSP has shown its ability to make difficult decisions, such as its decision to support the repeal of Section 377A. On the definition of marriage, she said given the high level of interest from the public, and that it is not an area requiring specialised knowledge, it would be an issue suitable for the public to participate in.

She said: “Our position on wanting the definition of marriage to be determined via a national referendum instead of Parliament is not a convenient way to avoid difficult decisions... We are aware of the Government’s position on what the criteria are for holding a referendum, it’s just that we have a slightly different view on what are the issues that should go for a referendum.

“Marriage, as many members have pointed out, is a matter of social norm; we feel that this is an area that is suitable for the public to participate in.”

She also said PSP is voting against the Constitutional (Amendment) Bill as it would like the definition of marriage to be defined via a referendum rather than through Parliament.

Mr Masagos said that based on PSP’s position, there will be no further challenges to S377A but there will be new challenges that will be put up in court on constitutional grounds.

“They will wait for the train to crash on us,” he added.

Mr Masagos also addressed concerns by Mr Alex Yam (Marsiling-Yew Tee GRC), Mr Sharael Taha (Pasir Ris-Punggol GRC) and Nominated MP Abdul Samad, who asked for assurance that the repeal would not result in a change in social norms.

He said the new Article 156 from the constitutional amendment is intended to achieve this, as it allows the Government and public agencies to safeguard, support, foster and promote marriage, which the law currently defines as between a man and a woman.

In the area of education, he said Singapore’s policies and curriculum remain anchored on the country’s prevailing family values and social norms, which most Singaporeans want to uphold. These include the family as the cornerstone of Singapore’s social fabric, and marriage between a man and a woman, he said.

The sexuality education curriculum in Ministry of Education (MOE) schools respects the primary role of parents and reflects the national posture on the heterosexual family as the basic unit of society, he said. It is focused on age appropriateness and the developmental needs of the child when touching on topics such as homosexuality.