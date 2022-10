Amendments to the Penal Code to repeal Section 377A, which criminalises sex between men, are set to be introduced in Parliament in October. The law has not been actively enforced in recent years, but how did it get on the books in the first place?

Section 377A of the Penal Code, which states that sex between two consenting men is a crime, has been on the books in Singapore for over 80 years, since 1938.