Amid debate on polarising issue of repeal of S377A, a call to come together as a nation

Given how contentious the issue of Section 377A is, it wasn’t surprising that Monday’s debate on a Bill repealing the law that criminalises sex between men – and another Bill amending the Constitution to protect the definition of marriage from legal challenges – went on for over six hours, with more to come on Tuesday.

There was one notable difference in approach: The ruling People’s Action Party (PAP) did not lift the Whip for its Members to vote according to their conscience, but the Workers’ Party (WP) did.