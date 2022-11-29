Shanmugam says WP avoided taking stand on S377A to be ‘all things to all men’, Pritam disagrees

SINGAPORE - The Workers’ Party (WP) did not want to take a stand on the law criminalising gay sex and the constitutional amendment to strengthen marriage, to avoid being seen as supporting or opposing the repeal, said Home Affairs and Law Minister K. Shanmugam.

In doing so, it hopes to be “all things to all men, and not too much of anything to anyone”, and is supporting all sides without having to make a decision and being held responsible for it, he said.

Referring to how the WP decided to allow its members to vote on the repeal of Section 377A of the Penal Code according to their personal beliefs by lifting the party Whip, Mr Shanmugam said the WP hence had no official position on the matter – which he characterised as an abdication of their responsibility as MPs.

“They debated and discussed, but didn’t decide on a party position,” he said. “If this is how one decides, how will such a team function if they are in charge?”

In response, Leader of the Opposition Pritam Singh disagreed, saying the party’s stand had been established via majority over the two days of debate through the positions taken by his MPs.

Eight WP MPs spoke on the repeal and a constitutional amendment intended to ensure the definition of marriage can be changed only by Parliament and not the courts. Mr Singh said Mr Faisal Manap (Aljunied GRC), who missed the debate as he had Covid-19, was against the repeal.

Six supported repealing S377A, while three were against it, he said. For the constitutional amendment, seven supported it while two said they would abstain.

Mr Shanmugam had said in his speech closing the two-day debate that the WP lifting the Whip was not true democracy.

“Mr Singh said his lifting the whip on WP MPs was democratic, so as to allow for a full and honest representation of all views,” he said. “That explanation is factually untrue. Every MP must know that. It does no credit to this House to say these things.”

The People’s Action Party’s (PAP) decision to not lift the Whip did not curtail its MPs’ rights to speak their minds, he noted.

“MPs are always entitled to state their honest views. They can agree, they can disagree. They can say what they think. You can express your views, whatever they are, without having to lift the Whip,” he said.

Mr Shanmugam added that MPs have always been free to express what they and their constituents think and that the Whip is relevant for voting, not speaking, as the Whip sets out the party’s position.

He likened the issue of what to do with S377A to an oncoming train, given the significant risk that the law would be struck down by the courts. The WP understood this risk, and the further risk that the definition of marriage could be challenged as well, he added.

“The question is whether we have the courage to act, or rather dive for cover to protect yourself and leave society to face the train wreck?” he said.

“What does the WP as a party propose, if you don’t want to repeal S377A, and also do not want to support strengthening marriage, which we have proposed?”