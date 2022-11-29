WP’s He Ting Ru to abstain from vote on Constitution, calls judicial activism a ‘phantom menace’

SINGAPORE - Ms He Ting Ru (Sengkang GRC) supports the repeal of Section 377A but will abstain from the vote to amend the Constitution, saying that the move to give Parliament the exclusive right to define marriage could set a precedent for it to prevent the courts from determining whether laws passed by the House are constitutional.

While she said she shared the concerns of the judiciary running roughshod over the will of the people expressed through Parliament, she said on Tuesday that courts here have always been careful not to overstep the line, and have given precedence to the lawmaking function of Parliament.

She warned lawmakers not to lose sight of a more fundamental principle: That the judiciary should be the ultimate arbiter of whether laws passed by Parliament are constitutional, calling judicial activism a “phantom menace”.

“From a legal perspective, the proposed amendments carve out an area of legislative decision-making and functionally shields it from judicial review,” she said. “What would stop a future Parliament from passing discriminatory legislation then shielding it from judicial oversight?”

Her concerns echoed Workers’ Party (WP) chairman Sylvia Lim’s reservations on Monday during the debate on the repeal of S377A, which criminalises sex between men, and the proposed constitutional amendment to safeguard heterosexual families.

If passed, the constitutional amendment would prevent laws and policies relating to the heterosexual definition of marriage from being challenged in court on the basis of the fundamental liberties provisions in the Constitution. Only a future government would be able to alter the definition of marriage.

Speaking on Tuesday, her fellow constituency MP Jamus Lim (Sengkang GRC), however, disagreed. He said an elected Parliament is the right forum to deliberate and decide this matter of broad societal concern.

Parliament reasonably aggregates the preferences of Singaporeans at large, he said. Since the significant majority of Singaporeans have said they want clear reassurance that the institution of marriage be protected, the constitutional amendment is justified.

Like Ms He, he agreed with the repeal of S377A, saying that the status quo where the law is not enforced still explicitly criminalises sex between men.

The worry that the repeal could undermine marriage is a “prospective fear” that must be balanced against the removal of “a tangible, actual threat” of imprisonment for gay men. “It is like telling a prisoner that their desire for freedom is an attempt to stir up unrest in jail,” he said.

Mr Louis Chua (Sengkang GRC), who also supports repeal, said retaining S377A makes it more difficult to organise mental health support for members of the gay community, who are at higher risk of depression and mental and physical health dangers.

“Retaining S377A also makes Singapore look anachronistic, especially in light of our Asian financial hub status,” he added, citing Hong Kong, China, Japan and India, which have all decriminalised gay sex.

“The LGBTQ+ community’s joy of seeing S377A repealed would have been even greater if not for the fact that the move merely puts Singapore more in line with other cosmopolitan, open and inclusive societies around the world.”