PSP supports repeal of S377A, calls for national referendum on definition of marriage

SINGAPORE – The Progress Singapore Party (PSP) supports repealing Section 377A, but believes that the definition of marriage should be decided via a national referendum, said PSP Non-Constituency MP Hazel Poa.

Joining the debate to repeal the law that criminalises sex between men and to amend the Constitution to protect the institution of marriage from court challenges, Ms Poa said many Singaporeans are concerned about the effect the repeal will have on marriage.

“PSP’s position is that the definition of marriage should be decided via a national referendum rather than by Parliament. This will allow the many Singaporeans who have expressed concerns to have a say in this matter,” she added.

Ms Poa was stating PSP’s position on the issue in Parliament for the first time since April, when she said in response to Home Affairs and Law Minister K. Shanmugam that there was no consensus in the party.

She said the party had believed then that this was an issue where it should allow members to hold on to their personal beliefs, and to let society at large determine the right time to change the law.

But following discussions to seek common ground, she said that PSP recognised the unfairness of S377A on the gay community, but also the fears of many on the effect that repealing the law would have on families, as well as the difficulties they faced in reconciling with their religious beliefs.

“Eventually, recognising that S377A is unenforceable, some members were prepared to put aside their personal opinions, and not pursue their objection to the repeal of S377A,” she said.

She added: “The willingness to compromise is not a sign of weakness, but instead one of maturity, resilience and community spirit.”