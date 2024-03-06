More youth mentorships, Gaza fund raising among 6 key announcements by Malay/Muslim ministers

SINGAPORE – More support for working professionals and mentorships for youth were among moves relating to the Malay/Muslim community that were announced on March 6, during the debate on the Ministry of Culture, Community and Youth’s budget.

Minister-in-charge of Muslim Affairs Masagos Zulkifli also reiterated Singapore’s calls for an immediate humanitarian ceasefire in the Gaza Strip so that aid can reach civilians there.

He urged Singaporeans to donate generously to a new round of fund raising, which will contribute to the Republic’s ongoing humanitarian efforts for the Palestinian territory.

Here are the highlights:

More mentoring opportunities

A new mentoring programme for upper secondary students and those from institutes of higher learning will be launched in 2024.

The “Cool Yah Conversations” programme will take on a one-time session approach to cater to those who do not wish to commit to long-term mentoring.

Individuals can be mentored in subjects like education transition, careers, and personal development. The programme aims to reach 1,000 Malay youth in one year.

Mendaki will set up at least one youth mentoring programme in each of its 11 M3 @Towns by end-2024, up from four towns in 2023. Its Youth Mentoring Office has trained more than 1,600 people to help more than 5,700 mentees since its inception in 2019.