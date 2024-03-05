Kitchen in Gaza refugee camp co-run by Singapore charity hit in air strike; 9 workers killed

Mr Goh, who has been in Cairo since Jan 6 to help facilitate the transport of aid into Gaza, has been raising funds to help Palestinians affected by Israel’s military campaign in response to a surprise attack by Hamas militants on Oct 7.

The incursion by Hamas killed about 1,200 people, according to Israeli figures. More than 250 were also taken hostage, with over 100 of them still unaccounted for. Meanwhile, Israel’s retaliation has killed more than 30,000 Palestinians, based on the Gazan health ministry’s tally.

As at March 2, Love Aid Singapore has raised $1 million, which goes to the various Gaza-related projects the charity is involved in.

Besides the kitchens, the money has been used to provide financial assistance to some 400 orphans, as well as to fund the construction of solar panels at the Kamal Adwan Hospital in north Gaza, which currently has no electricity, among other projects.

In Jabalia camp, Love Aid Singapore is involved in the running of three kitchens. Two provide vegetarian meals and are mobile, while the other one, which is static, has meat in its menu.

Speaking to ST through an interpreter, Mr Mamdooh Badawi, the chairman of the IRO and whose family is from Gaza, said the tragedy left him filled with guilt.

“I feel that I am the reason they died. The team cautioned against setting up a static kitchen because staying in one place would make it a target.

“But I insisted on it being at a fixed location, even though they didn’t want it there,” he said, adding that the plan is to rebuild the kitchen, but have it function as a mobile one. He did not have a timeline yet, however, as his team is still sourcing for equipment.