Mendaki study reveals factors shaping career choices and attitudes towards lifelong learning in Malay-Muslim community

SINGAPORE - A new study on employment and employability within the Malay-Muslim community found that those who reported household incomes higher than the national median Malay income were more likely to be interested in learning new skills.

Those currently in the workforce or providing financial support to their families were also more likely to display such attitudes.

The study also showed that those who found their jobs through referrals or those who were self-employed were more likely to display a lukewarm attitude towards learning.

Over 1,000 Malay-Muslim respondents, including those who were employed and those who were not working at the time, were polled over six months from Oct 2021 to Feb 2022 for the study. It is the first of its kind by Yayasan Mendaki.

The study aimed to uncover the factors that influence career decisions made by Malay-Muslims of working age and their attitudes towards lifelong learning. It also looked at whether life stages played in decisions such as enrolling for upskilling courses and related challenges faced by the respondents. The findings were released on Thursday at a symposium organised by Mendaki.

Mr Zaqy Mohamad, Senior Minister of State for Manpower and the deputy chairman of Yayasan Mendaki, said insights from the study will also allow the Government to better look at the areas in which further intervention might be needed.

Speaking to the media about the findings at the sidelines of the symposium, he said: “Among the working population, 75 per cent of them are keen to continue looking at re-skilling and upgrading, and that is a good sign showing that government policies are working and they are getting the message of the importance of re-skilling and upgrading.”

“Overall, attitudes are positive, generally there is a willingness to upgrade skills, but I think there is some work that needs to be done to facilitate,” he added.

The symposium at ParkRoyal Collection Marina Bay, which followed the theme of “Rethinking Work”, was attended by about 300 people such as policymakers, community partners and researchers.

The Mendaki survey also surfaced concerns the community faced in entering the workforce. These were predominantly caretaking responsibilities, as well as temporary illnesses or injuries.

It found that some challenges individuals faced in entering or re-entering the workforce included the lack of work-life balance, the need to acquire new skills as well as a fear of uncertainty.

That said, looking at attitudes toward lifelong-learning, the study also showed that more than 75 per cent of those polled were interested in acquiring more hard skills such as computer skills and management skills, and more than 80 per cent in learning soft skills such as communication.

These were also among the most popular areas of interest for the community, according to the study.

Mr Zaqy said that there had been concerns in the past about up-skilling and upgrading not being “high on the agenda” for members of the Malay-Muslim community.

“My sense is that there is a movement forward...I think the message is coming through, the question is how we overcome some of the practical challenges,” he said.