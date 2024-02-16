Budget 2024: Tax deductions for donations to overseas humanitarian relief efforts

SINGAPORE - Singaporeans will be able to claim 100 per cent tax deductions on donations to overseas humanitarian relief efforts, under a new scheme launched in recognition of people’s desire to do good beyond Singapore’s shores.

The Overseas Humanitarian Assistance Tax Deduction Scheme (OHAS) will run for four years as a pilot, from Jan 1, 2025 to Dec 31, 2028.

Announcing the scheme in his Budget speech, Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong noted that many Singaporeans have readily stepped forward to help those affected by humanitarian crises overseas, such as the devastating earthquake in Turkiye and Syria in 2023 and the human tragedy arising from the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict.

OHAS will encourage Singaporeans to continue to support those who need help - a good thing in a more divided world, as a stronger culture of giving will forge a more caring and gracious Singapore, he said.

DPM Wong also announced further investments in the local arts and sports sectors, which he noted are platforms for people to have common experiences, thereby strengthening the nation’s sense of solidarity.

Over the next four years, the Government will invest $100 million in the refreshed Our SG Arts Plan to drive transformation in the arts sector.

The additional investments will go towards making the arts more accessible to all Singaporeans, unlock more opportunities for arts to feature in local communities, and support arts groups and artists in developing their offerings and skills, he said.

The Government will also continue to support the Sports Facilities Master Plan, as well as top up the One Team Singapore Fund to the tune of $20 million and extend it to the end of the 2027 financial year.

Under the masterplan, more sports and recreational facilities will be built in neighbourhoods, and sports centres will be built and refreshed in places such as Toa Payoh, Punggol and Clementi.

The fund, meanwhile, will have a broader scope to support athletes in emerging sports like pickleball, tchoukball, and powerlifting, and also support SportsCares, which provides bursaries for vulnerable children, persons with disabilities and seniors to participate in sporting programmes.

There are also moves to anchor more major sports events here so that Singapore’s athletes can compete in top-tier competitions on home ground and people can cheer for them, said DPM Wong. This includes hosting the 2025 World Aquatics Championship and World Aquatics Masters Championships.

The Ministry for Culture, Community and Youth will share more about the arts and sports initiatives when Parliament debates the spending plans of each ministry during the Committee of Supply debate.

To be eligible for tax deductions under OHAS, donations must be made through designated charities, a list of which will be published from Jan 1, 2025, said the Ministry of Finance in a statement.

Tax deductions under this scheme will be capped at 40 per cent of a donor’s statutory income. For donors who also receive tax deductions under the Philanthropy Tax Incentive Scheme for Family Offices, the 40 per cent cap will apply jointly to both schemes.

Charities must have emergency humanitarian assistance as part of their objectives to qualify. Such assistance refers to help tied to a specific incident with a clear trigger, including natural disasters or pandemics, among other things, said the MOF.

The charities must also have adequate governance and controls to guard against illicit funds.

Charities that qualify will be invited to join the pilot, and will have to apply for a permit from the Commissioner of Charities to raise funds for foreign charitable purposes before they can start collecting donations, said MOF.