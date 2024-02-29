S’pore’s foreign policy cannot be driven by emotion; domestic unity essential: Vivian Balakrishnan

Maintaining ties, delivering aid

Singapore has made its stand clear, not because it is taking sides or “trying to correct history or rewrite history”, but to uphold principles, he said.

While there have been calls by some people for Singapore to sever diplomatic ties with Israel, and to recall its ambassador, the Government will not be doing so, he added.

“Whatever we say or do diplomatically will not change the situation on the ground. Nor...will it influence Israel to suddenly change its policy, or will it necessarily immediately reduce the suffering of the Palestinians,” he said.

He added that Singapore has never broken diplomatic ties with any country, and noted that the five permanent members of the United Nations Security Council, and even Arab countries like Egypt, the UAE and Jordan have not broken diplomatic relations with Israel.

Asked about the thinking behind Singapore’s foreign policy stance by Leader of the Opposition and Workers’ Party chief Pritam Singh, Dr Balakrishnan said such a “performative gesture” would not be helpful,

On occasion, Singapore will have to take actions to signify its disapproval on various matters, but “even in your choice of actions and diplomatic gestures, be very restrained, be very careful, and then focus on outcomes”, he said.

In times of conflict, it is also better to keep as many channels open as possible to facilitate communications, and Singapore has maintained good and respectful relations with both Israel and the Palestinian Authority, he added, drawing consensus on both sides of the aisle.

This has allowed Singapore to work with authorities in the region to deliver aid to the people in Gaza, he said.

Asked by Mr Zhulkarnain Abdul Rahim (Chua Chu Kang GRC) about how Singapore is helping with the humanitarian crisis, Dr Balakrishnan said the Government delivered the first tranche of aid to the Egyptian Red Crescent in November 2023 and the second tranche directly to Al Arish near the Egypt-Gaza border in Jan this year.

A third tranche of aid will be donated, and delivered through Jordan, he added.