Lending a voice to issues close to her heart

SINGAPORE – When President Halimah Yacob spoke up for older workers in a Facebook post or called for the law to be reviewed to allow rapists over the age of 50 to be caned, all she was doing was lending her voice to issues close to her heart, she says.

The posts, among others on issues such as caregiving and equality, had sparked questions about propriety, since she was commenting on matters of policy.

Asked about this, she laughs and says: “I never intended to be a check. I just wanted to add my voice. I don’t think it’s too difficult for people to comprehend.”

Turning serious, she adds: “The Government exercises the executive powers. I don’t have the executive powers. I’m very clear about that.”

Championing causes

As such, she was never worried about being outspoken on policies and contentious issues, she says.

For instance, when she wrote on Dec 19, 2022, in a Facebook post that “rapists should not be spared the cane just because they are 50 years old”, it came from a place of wanting the laws to better protect children from sexual predators.

And when she said in a July 31, 2022, post that more was needed to be done to “provide a variety of options for the different needs of caregivers”, it was in the interest of ensuring the welfare of those with dementia, mental illness and physical and mental disabilities who need people to care for them.

“I think if you speak from a point of view of the welfare of the children, for instance, or you speak from the point of view of the welfare of the elderly when it comes to caregiving, people know you’re coming from a certain place that has no motive except to help people,” she adds.

Throughout her presidency, whether it was championing social causes, speaking up for vulnerable groups or engaging disadvantaged communities, Madam Halimah did so because she believed it was important for her to try to change things for the better.

“At the end of the day, I have to lend a voice,” she says simply.

Having always been a proponent of interfaith harmony and multicultural dialogue, she initiated the International Conference on Cohesive Societies (ICCS) in 2019, to bring together people from around the world to discuss topics such as religion and identity.