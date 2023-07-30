I expected controversy during reserved election: Halimah Yacob

After her walkover victory, Madam Halimah had assured all Singaporeans that she would “serve everyone of you, regardless of race, language or religion”. PHOTO: LIANHE ZAOBAO FILE
Tham Yuen-C
Senior Political Correspondent
Updated
1 hour ago
Published
1 hour ago

SINGAPORE – As the first president to be elected in a reserved election, President Halimah Yacob had expected controversy.

There was disquiet when the presidential election in 2017 was reserved for Malay candidates, and the chatter got louder when only Madam Halimah qualified out of three hopefuls.

After her walkover victory, she assured all Singaporeans that she would “serve everyone of you, regardless of race, language or religion”.

Looking back on her term, she says: “Public office is never a walk in the park, is it? You have to expect to be scrutinised, to be criticised, to be questioned.”

Of the controversial start to her presidency, she adds: “So I expected that, and it happened... but you just stay focused.

“What we need to do is always stay focused, that’s what I’ve always done – stay focused on what are my goals, what I want to achieve, and let people judge how best have you contributed to improving their lives.”

Six years on, she reiterates that the introduction of the reserved election then, following changes to the Constitution, was an important development in Singapore’s history, and a necessary step to protect multiracialism.

“Although I was elected during the reserved elected presidency process, I am a president for all people, regardless of race, language, religion,” she says.

She adds that she will leave people to judge her based on her actions more than her words.

At the start of her presidency, Madam Halimah was still staying in a Yishun HDB flat, Singapore’s first head of state to live in public housing while in office.

She had initially said she would not move out of the flat despite her elevated status, but later changed her mind after the Ministry of Home Affairs told her it would be challenging for the security agencies to ensure her security and protection there.

People had travelled from all over Singapore specially to the Yishun Avenue 4 block to check out her jumbo flat, which had become a bit of a curiosity.

Asked whether she would move back there, she laughs and says: “I cannot escape that question.”

Security officers outside Madam Halimah Yacob’s home in Yishun on Sept 12, 2017. PHOTO: ST FILE

She adds that she will have to consult her family and children with regards to accommodation.

As to her plans after she steps down as president, Madam Halimah says she will “retire”.

“When people retire, the first thing that they do is they try to catch up with the time that they have lost with family. That’s the most important thing. I lost a lot of time with the family,” she says wistfully, adding that her five children have all grown up.

“So what you do is you substitute that with grandchildren,” she says.

She has a five-year-old granddaughter and six-month-old grandson, and friends sometimes ask her: “How can you only have two?”

She quips: “It’s not that I can order people. But even if I do, finally, they must take the last mile.”

Besides family time, she will also continue to champion the causes close to her heart.

“I will continue in whatever capacity I can to contribute my voice, my thoughts to those causes as well in whatever capacity I can do and for as long as I can,” she says.

Noting that she will be 70 next year, she adds: “I think it’s been a good six years. I’m happy if I had been able to help people, I’m grateful for that opportunity.”

More On This Topic
A president of ‘firsts’, a champion of social causes: Halimah Yacob’s term
Halimah Yacob a president with heart, say observers and those who worked with her

Join ST's WhatsApp Channel and get the latest news and must-reads.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top