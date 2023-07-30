Covid-19 crisis, safeguarding reserves, flying the S’pore flag: President Halimah reflects on her term

SINGAPORE - In her six years as the President of Singapore, Madam Halimah Yacob gave her assent to 11 Budgets, and concurred to five drawdowns on the past reserves.

No other president in the country’s history has had to exercise the custodial function so many times.

“It gave me sleepless nights... because it’s not a simple thing of just using the key to (unlock) the reserves,” Madam Halimah says in an interview about her time in office, from 2017 until later this year.

“You’ve got to be... really sure that this will help Singaporeans, and that this is a really exceptional and dire situation that we are faced with.”

During her term, the Covid-19 pandemic hit in 2020, claiming millions of lives, upending economies and bringing the world to a standstill.

Billions were needed, and fast, to stem the spread of the Sars-CoV-2 virus and to keep the economy afloat, and the Government proposed tapping the nation’s reserves.

As custodian of these savings built up over generations, it fell on Madam Halimah and her eight-member Council of Presidential Advisers (CPA) to determine if it was absolutely necessary to unlock them.

Two keys guard Singapore’s reserves, with the Government holding the first one. The president wields the second, and must agree before the Government can dip into the reserves.

Safeguarding the reserves

She had “no difficulty” convincing herself that the situation was grave and that people would need help, she says.

Madam Halimah and the CPA, headed by former Public Service Commission chairman Eddie Teo, had been kept abreast of the fast-changing and rapidly deteriorating global and domestic situations.

Deaths, hospitalisations and transmissions rates – the Ministry of Health provided all the statistics needed.

There were also the informal briefings by Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, where she was told there would be a circuit breaker to stop the transmission of Covid-19, and also given a heads up on the proposals to draw from the reserves.

The seriousness of the situation facing Singapore was indisputable, but still, questions had to be asked.