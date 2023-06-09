S’pore must strengthen unity and resilience amid global uncertainty: President Halimah

SINGAPORE - Diplomacy is a far more complex task today in the face of rising protectionist, insular and national sentiments, said President Halimah Yacob on Friday.

Singapore cannot assume that open markets and globalisation are part of the ‘natural order’. With the external environment remaining uncertain for the foreseeable future, she said that Singapore’s unity as a nation, and its resolve to stand together, become even more critical.

Speaking at the 13th S Rajaratnam Lecture organised by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA), Madam Halimah noted how countries were unprepared for the Covid-19 pandemic. Global cooperation and supply chain connectivity weakened, and nativist instincts made many countries turn inwards.

“The next pandemic can erupt anytime. We learnt from Covid-19 that multilateral cooperation is the only way to deal with such global issues,” she said, addressing 800 guests at the event which was held at ITE College Central.

They included political office holders, government officials, members of the diplomatic corps and students.

In her 30-minute lecture - only the second one made by a sitting President since the late Mr S R Nathan - Madam Halimah said that Singapore was successful in managing the pandemic because its people closed ranks and played their part.

Safety nets built over the years, and a robust healthcare system, were also key factors that helped Singapore pull through.

“Strengthening resilience and trust within society will similarly allow us to respond nimbly in this increasingly uncertain external environment, to protect our independence and sovereignty and continue expanding Singapore’s space internationally,” she said.

But this will be challenging as Singapore’s society matures, and people have different aspirations and ideals, she added.

“It will require us to find ways to accommodate each other and strive for consensus to build on what has already been achieved. Failure to do so risks internal divisions being exploited by others, especially in the digital age.”

She outlined ways to build resilience as a country. This includes working towards a fair and inclusive society, investing in education and skills training, creating an environment that encourages risk-taking and experimentation, and having a strong sense of community and social responsibility towards each other.

Madam Halimah also urged the audience to remember that Singapore’s diversity as a multi-racial and multi-religious society is a strength, and must be protected.

However, she said that while laws such as the Maintenance of Religious Harmony Act safeguard this “precious facet” of Singapore’s societal fabric, they are not sufficient on their own.