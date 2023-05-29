A president with heart, say observers and those who worked with Madam Halimah Yacob

SINGAPORE - History might remember her as Singapore’s first female president or the first head of state to live in public housing when she first assumed office.

But President Halimah Yacob’s legacy will extend beyond her as an individual to the social issues and causes she cast a spotlight on, said political observers and social service agencies she worked with.

Madam Halimah announced on Monday that she will not be seeking re-election in the upcoming presidential election, slated to be held by Sept 13.

Political observers The Straits Times spoke to paid tribute to her commitment to causes including mental health, gender equality and inter-faith harmony.

Singapore Management University associate professor of law Eugene Tan said: “She has brought a high profile and an unassuming vibrancy that the office has not seen for quite some time now.”

Noting how the President keeps her calendar filled with commitments in Singapore and abroad, he added: “Madam Halimah will be remembered for the energy, dynamism, and dedication she brought to the office. In the past six years, she went about her duties with a common touch that is so quintessentially her.”

Political analyst and Nanyang Technological University (NTU) associate lecturer Felix Tan agreed, noting that Madam Halimah was well-liked as an MP. He said: “She was able to connect with people from all walks of life... She connected the presidency with Singaporeans. (It shows) that she’s not just a figurehead.”

Madam Halimah was sworn in as the nation’s eighth president in September 2017, unopposed through a reserved election for candidates from the Malay community. While this led to some initial criticism, political observers and social service agencies she has worked with said this should not, in any way, stain her reputation.

Dr Tan declared the criticisms that she got at the very beginning of her term “unfounded”, while Assoc Prof Tan said: “No one now can, in all honesty, fault her for the fact that she was elected unopposed in the first reserved presidential election in 2017.”

Former Nominated Member of Parliament Ms Chia Yong Yong said she always felt aggrieved when others said Madam Halimah became president “through the backdoor” and questioned if she was of the Malay race.

“It was really courageous of her to still, despite all that, step forward to serve knowing that such comments will continue however good a job she does… Yet, she was prepared to take all that just because she wanted to serve.”

A calendar filled with causes

It is hard to find a blank spot on Madam Halimah’s calendar, said founder and president of inter-faith initiative Roses of Peace Mohamed Irshad. He has worked closely with the president who became a patron while she was still Speaker of Parliament in 2017.

But she always makes time for the non-profit, he said.